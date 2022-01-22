It is time for another edition of the quadrennial Winter Olympics! Here, find out the start and end date of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

The Winter Olympic Games are a significant international multi-sport event conducted every four years for snow and ice-based sports. The 1924 Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, and were the inaugural Winter Olympics. The ancient Olympic Games, which were held at Olympia, Greece, from the 8th century BC to the 4th century AD, were the inspiration for the contemporary Olympic Games.

From 1924 through 1936, the Games were conducted every four years, with World War II interrupting them in 1940 and 1944. They were revived in 1948. The Summer and Winter Olympic Games were held in the same year until 1992 when the IOC decided to break the Summer and Winter Olympic Games into four-year cycles in alternate even-numbered years.

Since its start, the Winter Olympic Games have changed. Twelve countries have staged the Winter Olympic Games across three continents. Four times in the United States, three times in France, and twice in Austria, Canada, Japan, Italy, Norway, and Switzerland. In addition, Germany, Yugoslavia, Russia, and South Korea have only hosted the Winter Olympic Games once apiece.

2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games: Start and end date

The 2022 Winter Olympics are a planned international winter multi-sport event that will take place in Beijing and sites near the adjacent cities of Yanqing and Chongli in China. It is set to begin on February 4 and end on February 20, 2022. Beijing will be the first city in the world to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games when they host the Winter Olympic Games.

Biathlon, curling, ice hockey, and luge are among the 109 sports that will be held in the 2022 Winter Olympics. There will also be new events in the following sports: women's monobob, men's and women's large air freestyle events, and a mixed relay in short track speed skating.

Fans were prevented from attending athletic events during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo due to fears about the coronavirus. The International Olympic Committee does, however, plan to invite in-person spectators to the Winter Olympics. In addition, diplomatic boycotts over the Uyghur genocide and China's overall human rights condition have been raised as concerns and controversies for the 2022 Beijing Games.