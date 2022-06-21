The fifth round of the 2022 Candidates Tournament will be played in which Magnus Carlsen's challenger to the world title will be defined. Find here everything you need to know, when and what time you can follow it in the US.

The 2022 Candidates Tournament continues its course looking to define who will be the challenger of the current world champion, Magnus Carlsen. The chess players meet again in a new round, the fifth, of this tough championship. Here we tell you everything you need to know so you don't miss anything about this tournament, where and what time to see it in the United States.

The fourth round resulted in 3 draws and a victory with White. Americans Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura (also known for being a successful youtuber and chess streamer) finished their games in a draw against Ding Liren and Richard Rapport, respectively. Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda also tied with Azeri Teimour Radjabov.

But the only game that did not end in a draw was that between Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi and Frenchman of Iranian origin Alireza Firouzja, a result that undoubtedly shakes the chess world as Carlsen's last challenger wins (remaining as the only leader), and lost the only player norwegian said he would play against.

2022 Candidates Tournament 5th round: Date

The 2022 Candidates Tournament takes place at the Palace of Santoña in Madrid, Spain, with the fifth round taking place this Wednesday, June 22 at 9 AM (ET).

2022 Candidates Tournament 5th round: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

2022 Candidates Tournament 5th round: Clashes

- Fabiano Caruana vs Richard Rapport

- Teimour Radjabov vs Ding Liren

- Alireza Firouzja vs Jan-Krzysztof Duda

- Hikaru Nakamura vs Ian Nepomniachtchi

Standings after 4 rounds of 2022 Candidates Tournament