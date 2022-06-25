The 2022 Candidates Tournament will continue with some of the best players in the world facing off to challenge Magnus Carlsen. Here you will find the dates of round 8 and the standings after 7 rounds.

Half of the rounds of the 2022 Candidates Tournament have been played and they are already beginning to define which players will be the ones who will fight to be Magnus Carlsen's challenger, or to gain experience in a very difficult tournament. Here we tell you everything you need to know so you don't miss anything about this tournament, what time to see it in the United States and the standings after 7 rounds.

Round 7 had the great victory of Ian Nepomniachtchi over Richard Rapport, in what was a new example of the enormous level at which the Russian player is playing, with a performance of 3007 elo points in these first 7 games, in which he obtained 4 wins and 3 draws. Without a doubt, "Nepo" seems the strongest candidate to be, as in 2021, Carlsen's challenger.

However, Fabiano Caruana is not making it easy for the Russian player, since in this round he won again, leaving the difference at only 0.5 and separating both quite a bit from the rest of the players. In the other games, American Hikaru Nakamura drew against Jan-Krzysztof Duda, and French prodigy (of Iranian descent) Alireza Firouzja drew Ding Liren.

2022 Candidates Tournament: Round 8th Clashes

The next round will take place on Sunday, June 26 at 9 AM (ET).

Richard Rapport vs Jan-Krzysztof Duda

Alireza Firouzja vs Teimour Radjabov

Hikaru Nakamura vs Fabiano Caruana

Ian Nepomniachtchi vs Ding Liren

2022 Candidates Tournament: Standings after 7 rounds