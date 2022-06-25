Half of the rounds of the 2022 Candidates Tournament have been played and they are already beginning to define which players will be the ones who will fight to be Magnus Carlsen's challenger, or to gain experience in a very difficult tournament. Here we tell you everything you need to know so you don't miss anything about this tournament, what time to see it in the United States and the standings after 7 rounds.
Round 7 had the great victory of Ian Nepomniachtchi over Richard Rapport, in what was a new example of the enormous level at which the Russian player is playing, with a performance of 3007 elo points in these first 7 games, in which he obtained 4 wins and 3 draws. Without a doubt, "Nepo" seems the strongest candidate to be, as in 2021, Carlsen's challenger.
However, Fabiano Caruana is not making it easy for the Russian player, since in this round he won again, leaving the difference at only 0.5 and separating both quite a bit from the rest of the players. In the other games, American Hikaru Nakamura drew against Jan-Krzysztof Duda, and French prodigy (of Iranian descent) Alireza Firouzja drew Ding Liren.
2022 Candidates Tournament: Round 8th Clashes
The next round will take place on Sunday, June 26 at 9 AM (ET).
Richard Rapport vs Jan-Krzysztof Duda
Alireza Firouzja vs Teimour Radjabov
Hikaru Nakamura vs Fabiano Caruana
Ian Nepomniachtchi vs Ding Liren
2022 Candidates Tournament: Standings after 7 rounds
|Player
|Points
|Ian Nepomniachtchi
|5,5
|Fabiano Caruana
|5
|Hikaru Nakamura
|3,5
|Ding Liren
|3
|Richard Rapport
|3
|Jan-Krzysztof Duda
|3
|Teimour Radjabov
|2,5
|Alireza Firouzja
|2,5