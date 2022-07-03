Finally, the 2022 Candidates Tournament has a winner, who will be Magnus Carlsen's official challenger to the world title. Here you will find the dates of round 13 and the standings after 12 rounds.

The 2022 Candidates Tournament has a winner. It is not a surprise for those who have been following the tournament since in the 12th round of the tournament he was practically the champion. It is nothing less than the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, who to be the winner only needed to get a draw in the two games that remained. And that was exactly the result that he got against Richard Rapport in this round 13.

However, and although the last round is already only to complete the tournament, a fight suddenly appeared that takes place taking into account Carlsen's statements, who assured that only against Firouzja would he defend his title. If the Norwegian finally decides to retire, the world title should be defined between the first and second of the 2022 Candidates Tournament.

With Ian Nepomniachtchi in first place, it will be necessary to closely monitor who finishes in second place, and for the moment that place is held by the American Hikaru Nakamura, who, with his victory against Duda, surpassed Ding Liren (drew Firouzja) with whom until round 12 shared second place. The other American, Fabiano Caruana, drew Teimour Radjabov.

2022 Candidates Tournament: Round 14th Clashes

The next round will take place on Monday, July 4 at 9 AM (ET).

Richard Rapport vs Teimour Radjabov

Fabiano Caruana vs Alireza Firouzja

Ding Liren vs Hikaru Nakamura

Jan-Krzysztof Duda vs Ian Nepomniachtchi

2022 Candidates Tournament: Standings after 13 rounds