The 2022 Candidates Tournament continues its course. The tournament will define who will be the challenger of the current world champion, Magnus Carlsen. Round 10 has been played. Find out here who leads the competition and the matchups for round 11.

The 2022 Candidates Tournament is currently underway. This chess tournament takes place at the Palace of Santoña in Madrid, Spain, and consists of 14 rounds. The championship will define which player will win the chance to challenge the world champion, Magnus Carlsen.

So far, 10 rounds have been played and if necessary, a playoff will be held on July 5. In addition, like all Candidates Tournament since 2013, it has a two-round league format. The winner of the 2022 Candidates Tournament will face Carlsen in The World Championship scheduled for 2023.

Four games were played in round 10, and three of them ended with a winner, and there was only one draw. Ian Nepomniachtchi and Alireza Firouzja drew, Richard Rapport was defeated by Liren Ding, who played with black pieces. Jan-Krzysztof Duda won against Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura beat Alireza Firouzja.

Standings after 10 rounds of the 2022 Candidates Tournament

Players Points Ian Nepomniachtchi 7 Fabiano Caruana 5 1/2 Hikaru Nakamura 5 1/2 Liren Ding 5 1/2 Teimour Radjabov 4 1/2 Jan-Krzysztof Duda 4 Richard Rapport 4 Alireza Firouzja 4

It remains to be seen how the tournament will end, but Carlsen said he will only defend his title against Firouzja, and the Frenchman is currently in last place in the standings.

2022 Candidates Tournament 11th round: Clashes

Hikaru Nakamura vs Richard Rapport

Alireza Firouzja vs Ian Nepomniachtchi

Teimour Radjabov vs Jan-Krzysztof Duda

Fabiano Caruana vs Liren Ding