The 12th round of the 2022 Candidates Tournament has ended and there is very little left to know who will be the official challenger of Magnus Carlsen. Here you will find the dates of round 13 and the standings after 12 rounds.

The most transcendental game of this round 12 was the one played by the American Hikaru Nakamura (second in the standings) and the tournament leader Ian Nepomniachtchi. The game ended early with a rather questionable draw by Nakamura, who had a chance to stop the leader, but nevertheless played a very positional variation of the Berlin defence, preferring to make a draw in just 14 moves.

With this, "Nepo" is on the verge of being the winner of the tournament again with 1.5 points above "Naka" and Ding Liren, who was defeated by Teimour Radjabov and his Nimzo-Indian defense, although in favor of the Chinese, it must be said that he tried to be somewhat more incisive than Hikaru Nakamura, although in the end it did not work out. If the Russian were to win his 13th round game, he could already be crowned champion no matter what happens in the other games or in the final round.

Fabiano Caruana had a tough game against Richard Rapport. The American player tried his best to exploit the free H-file pawn in a rook endgame, but the Hungarian defended well and it all ended in a draw. In addition, there was a draw between Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Alireza Firouzja, the last two of the tournament.

2022 Candidates Tournament: Round 13th Clashes

The next round will take place on Sunday, July 3 at 9 AM (ET).

Teimour Radjabov vs Fabiano Caruana

Alireza Firouzja vs Ding Liren

Hikaru Nakamura vs Jan-Krzysztof Duda

Ian Nepomniachtchi vs Richard Rapport

2022 Candidates Tournament: Standings after 12 rounds