Formula 1 2022 continues at the Imola Circuit in Imola, with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend. Find out here when the race will take place and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

The Formula 1 2022 campaign continues its course with the fourth Grand Prix Race of the year at Imola Circut. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is a scheduled Formula One race at Imola Circuit in Imola, in the fourth round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

The circuit is situated in the Emilia Romagna area of Italy, hence the event's name reflects that. From 1981 until 2006, the San Marino Grand Prix was held at the same location as the Italian Grand Prix in 1980. An appearance on the schedule for a third straight year and hosting one of the season's three sprint events is a new development.

It was declared in early 2022 that the Grand Prix will continue to be organized until 2025. Both Lewis Hamilton of the UK and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands hold the record for most wins (1), while his Mercedes and Red Bull, with one wins, are the track constructors' leaders.

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Date

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Race will take place on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Imola Circuit in Imola. It will have 63 laps in a circuit of 4.909 km (3.050 mi).

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The fourth race of the Formula One World Championship 2022, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on ESPN in the United States.