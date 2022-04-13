The Food City Dirt Race Nascar 2022 will take place this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol. Find out here when, where, and at what time it will be held, and how to watch it live in the US.

The Food City Dirt Event is a NASCAR Cup Series points race conducted at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, every year. The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is one of two NASCAR events that take place at Bristol each year. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

For the 2007 NASCAR season, it was the first race to use the fifth generation of NASCAR premiership racing cars, and Kyle Busch took home the win. After Bristol altered the surface in 1993, the race was held on asphalt from 1961 to 1992, then concrete from 1993 through 2020, but began running on dirt in 2021.

As of 2021, the reigning champion is Joey Logano. It will be held on Easter Sunday in 2022 and will be a night race. One reason why it will be held at night instead of during the day in 2021 is due to visual concerns caused by sunlight bouncing off the dirt.

Food City Dirt Race Nascar: Date

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race Nascar will be held on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, United States.

Food City Dirt Race Nascar: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Food City Dirt Race Nascar 2022

The Food City Dirt Race Nascar 2022 will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on FOX in the United States.