The new season will begin about three months after the end of the 2021 season, the teams, drivers and constructors will have enough time to make all the necessary adjustments and fix the flaws before starting the new world championship. Check here all the important dates for the upcoming Formula 1 season in 2022.

The new season of the Formula 1 World Championship will be a little more exciting than the previous one since in 2022 an extra grand prix will be added for a total of 23 and the championship is expected to be a little tighter due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The upcoming 2022 Formula 1 season will begin on March 20. You can watch the F1 season live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

In the new season the engines will be under more pressure than in the 2021 season, as with 23 grand prix the teams strive to keep the cars in good conditions for the entire season. In addition, during the new 2022 Formula 1 seasons, new technical regulations will be introduced (finally) that could affect the performance of cars.

The last season, 2021, the winner was Max Verstappen in a controversial but fair last race against Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen as defending champion will face Hamilton in 2022, and the British will have a new partner named George Russell.

When will the new F1 season begin?

The new 2022 Formula 1 World Championship will start in with a race at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir for the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20, 2022. During the new season some Grand Prix may change dates due to Covid-19 restrictions.

How many races will be held in the United States during the 2022 Formula 1 season?

With 23 Grand Prix on the calendar, two races will now be offered on two different circuits in the United States, one at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and another new circuit that was added for the 2022 season at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida (Miami Grand Prix).

How to buy tickets for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix?

The official website of Formula 1, http://tickets.formula1.com, offers F1 fans in United States the tickets available for the Miami Grand Prix on May 8, 2022. Other websites offer complete packages that include hotel, car and VIP access to different establishments near the circuit in Miami.

