The 2022 Formula 1 Championship started with a high note from Ferrari, who’ve got their first 1-2, with Charles Leclerc winning at Bahrain, since 2019. And they want to keep it up with the great pace at the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this Sunday.
However, Sergio Perez from Red Bull took his first pole position ever on Saturday, while Leclerc and Carlos Sainz ended up in second and third place, respectively. Meanwhile, current champion Max Verstappen finished fourth in the qualifying session.
The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix took place in 2021 and the winner was seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. However, this time, it seems like we’re going to watch another driver take the crown. Here, check out all you need to know about this Formula 1 race.
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Starting Grid
- Sergio Pérez, Red Bull
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
- Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- Esteban Ocon, Alpine
- George Russell, Mercedes
- Fernando Alonso, Alpine
- Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
- Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
- Kevin Magnussen, Haas
- Lando Norris, McLaren
- Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
- Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo
- Mick Schumacher, Haas
- Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
- Alexander Albon, Williams
- Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin
- Nicholas Latifi, Williams
- Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Date
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. This Formula 1 race of the Championship takes place over 50 laps of the 6.174-kilometre circuit.
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Time by State
ET: 1.00 PM
CT: 12.00 PM
MT: 11.00 AM
PT: 10.00 AM
TV Channel in the US to watch 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
The second race of the Formula One World Championship 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Storylines
Leclerc and Sainz were early favorites by being fastest in both Q1 and Q2, and then setting the early pace in Q3. However, Perez saved his best for his final run of 1:28:200 to claim his first pole of his career at his 215th attempt.
On the other hand, Mick Schumacher had a high-speed crash, with no injuries, that forced to stop Q2 for an hour. However, the most shocking result of the session was Lewis Hamilton, who just got the 16th quickest time of the day, and couldn’t progress to Q2 by 0.087 seconds.
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Predictions and odds
Oddsmakers have made their predictions for Sunday's race. Ferrari’ Leclerc is the favorite to win the race with odds of +150, according to BetMGM. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez has odds of +250 and Max Verstappen has odds of +275.
|BetMGM
|Charles Leclerc
|+150
|Sergio Perez
|+250
|Max Verstappen
|+275
|Carlos Sainz
|+550
|George Russell
|+4000
|Lewis Hamilton
|+5000
*Odds by BetMGM