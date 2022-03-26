The second race of the 2022 Formula 1 Championship will take place on Sunday in the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Here, find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Predictions, odds and how to watch in the US second Formula 1 date

The 2022 Formula 1 Championship started with a high note from Ferrari, who’ve got their first 1-2, with Charles Leclerc winning at Bahrain, since 2019. And they want to keep it up with the great pace at the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this Sunday.

However, Sergio Perez from Red Bull took his first pole position ever on Saturday, while Leclerc and Carlos Sainz ended up in second and third place, respectively. Meanwhile, current champion Max Verstappen finished fourth in the qualifying session.

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix took place in 2021 and the winner was seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. However, this time, it seems like we’re going to watch another driver take the crown. Here, check out all you need to know about this Formula 1 race.

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Starting Grid

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari Max Verstappen, Red Bull Esteban Ocon, Alpine George Russell, Mercedes Fernando Alonso, Alpine Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri Kevin Magnussen, Haas Lando Norris, McLaren Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo Mick Schumacher, Haas Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Alexander Albon, Williams Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin Nicholas Latifi, Williams Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Date

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. This Formula 1 race of the Championship takes place over 50 laps of the 6.174-kilometre circuit.

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Time by State

ET: 1.00 PM

CT: 12.00 PM

MT: 11.00 AM

PT: 10.00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The second race of the Formula One World Championship 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Storylines

Leclerc and Sainz were early favorites by being fastest in both Q1 and Q2, and then setting the early pace in Q3. However, Perez saved his best for his final run of 1:28:200 to claim his first pole of his career at his 215th attempt.

On the other hand, Mick Schumacher had a high-speed crash, with no injuries, that forced to stop Q2 for an hour. However, the most shocking result of the session was Lewis Hamilton, who just got the 16th quickest time of the day, and couldn’t progress to Q2 by 0.087 seconds.

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers have made their predictions for Sunday's race. Ferrari’ Leclerc is the favorite to win the race with odds of +150, according to BetMGM. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez has odds of +250 and Max Verstappen has odds of +275.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with "LEAGUE" at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!

BetMGM Charles Leclerc +150 Sergio Perez +250 Max Verstappen +275 Carlos Sainz +550 George Russell +4000 Lewis Hamilton +5000

*Odds by BetMGM