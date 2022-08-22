The hardcourt ATP and WTA Grand Slam will be played on August 29 through September 11 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Check out how to buy the tickets and how much do tickets cost.

2022 US Open ticket price: How to buy them to attend the final Grand Slam in New York City

The 2022 US Open Grand Slam starts on August 29 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, New York. Both 2021 WTA Emma Raducanu and ATP Daniil Medvedev champions will defend their titles, as both confirmed their participation weeks before the main draw was revealed.

Despite Novak Djokovic's participation is still unclear, there will be ATP stars such as Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Also, for the Women's Singles division, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez will play at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Therefore, if you want to attend the fourth Grand Slam of year, which will be the last top tournament of the season, make sure to check out how much the tickets cost and how to buy them in order to watch top-tier tennis players.

How much do the tickets for the 2022 US Open cost?

The Singles session tickets are valid for either the morning or the afternoon games at the Billie Jean National Tennis Center. Also, there are ticket-packages such as the Overlook US Open and the 1968 Room Box, which are premium seats to watch an entire tennis session.

The Overlook US Open ticket package includes a Loge seat in Arthur Ashe Stadium or a Courtside seat in Louis Armstrong Stadium, exclusive access to the US Open's largest hospitality club, and an All-inclusive dining & all-inclusive beer and wine.

For the 1968 Room Box ticket package, the tickets include a Courtside seat in Arthur Ashe Stadium, air-conditioned, plushly appointed 1968 Room with rooftop bar and access to the Overlook at the US Open. Also, it has an All-inclusive lunch or dinner service as well as beer, fine wine, champagne and premium spirits.

Single Session tickets available per session

Session Ticket price range Venue Session 1 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $115 - $565 Louis Armstrong Stadium Session 1 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $90 - $1,720 Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 2 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $96 - $6,956 Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 2 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $69 - $398 Louis Armstrong Stadium Session 3 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $87 - $377 Louis Armstrong Stadium Session 3 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $70 - $1,365 Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 4 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $92 - $7,953 Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 4 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $57 - $398 Louis Armstrong Stadium Session 5 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $72 - $328 Grandstand Session 5 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $58 - $386 Louis Armstrong Stadium Session 5 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $55 - $1,341 Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 6 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $66 - $398 Louis Armstrong Stadium Session 6 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $48 - $6,264 Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 7 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $88 - $2,684 Grandstand Session 7 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $105 - $1,235 Louis Armstrong Stadium Session 7 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $73 - $1,914 Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 8 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $48 - $5,070 Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 8 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $80 - $925 Louis Armstrong Stadium Session 9 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $118 - $467 Grandstand Session 9 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $168 - $332,000 Louis Armstrong Stadium Session 9 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $124 - $803,000 Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 10 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $63 - $525,000 Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 10 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $94 - $264,000 Louis Armstrong Stadium Session 11 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $204 - $546 Grandstand Session 11 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $222 - $576,000 Louis Armstrong Stadium Session 11 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $191 - $2.31M Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 12 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $84 - $694,000 Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 12 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $99 - $64,353 Louis Armstrong Stadium Session 13 - Men's and Women's Round of 16 $244 - $1.84M Louis Armstrong Stadium Session 13 - Men's and Women's Round of 16 $142 - $1.20M Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 14 - Men's and Women's Round of 16 $70 - $3.42M Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 15 - Men's and Women's Round of 16 $158 - $1.17M Louis Armstrong Stadium Session 15 - Men's and Women's Round of 16 $94 - $509,000 Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 16 - Men's and Women's Round of 16 $54 - $361,000 Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 17 - Men's and Women's Quarterfinals $21 - $1.49M Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 18 - Men's and Women's Quarterfinals $64 - $1.36M Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 19 - Men's and Women's Quarterfinals $31 - $470,000 Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 20 - Men's and Women's Quarterfinals $106 - $5.22M Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 21 - Women's Semifinals $84 - $5.92M Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 22 - Men's Semifinals $78 - $2.09M Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 23 - Men's Semifinals $184 - $1.32M Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 24 - Women's Finals $157 - $3.01M Arthur Ashe Stadium Session 25 - Men's Finals $289 - $2.15M Arthur Ashe Stadium

Overlook US Open Section ticket package available per session:

Session Ticket price Sections available Session 1 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $665/$550 108B, 117C/115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 132B Session 2 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $915/$800 108B, 117C/115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 132B Session 3 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $665 108B and 117C Session 4 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $915/$800 108B, 117C/115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 132B Session 6 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $925/$800 108B, 117C/115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 124L, 132B Session 7 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $875/$750 108B, 117C/107L, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 132B Session 8 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $1,050/$900 108B, 117C/107L, 113K, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 122L, 132B, 133M, 134M Session 9 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $875/$750 108B, 117C/113K, 114G, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 132B, 133K, 133L, 133M, 134K, 134L, 134M Session 10 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $925/$800 108B, 117C/107L, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 123K, 123L, 132B Session 11 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $925/$750 108B, 117C/ 107L, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 122L, 123K, 124L 127M, 132B, 133K, 133L, 133M, 134K, 134L, 134M Session 12 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $650 107L, 113K, 114G, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 122L, 123K, 124L, 132B Session 13 - Men's and Women's Round of 16 $750 107L, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 122L, 123K, 124L, 127M, 128M, 132B, 132M, 133K, 133L, 133M, 134K, 134L, 134M Session 14 - Men's and Women's Round of 16 $775/$650 108B, 117C/107L, 114G 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 122L, 123K, 124L, 127M, 128M, 132B, 132M, 133K, 133L, 133M, 134K, 134L, 134M Session 15 - Men's and Women's Round of 16 $825/$700 108B, 117C/107L, 113K, 114G, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 127M, 128M, 132B, 132M, 133K, 133L, 133M, 134K, 134L,134M Session 16 - Men's and Women's Round of 16 $665/$550 108B, 117C/113K, 114G, 108B, 117C, 124A, 128M, 132M, 133L, 133M, 134K, 134L, 134M Session 17 - Men's and Women's Quaterfinals $925/$800 108B , 117C, 124A/107L, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 124L 127M, 128M, 132B, 132M, 133K, 133L, 133M Session 18 - Men's and Women's Quaterfinals $1,600/$1,400 08B, 117C, 124A/107L, 114G, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 123K 124L, 127M, 128M, 132B, 132M, 133K Session 19 - Men's and Women's Quaterfinals $1,150/$1,000 108B, 117C, 124A/107L, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 123K, 124L, 127M, 128M, 132B, 132M, 133L, 133M, 134L, 134M Session 20 - Men's and Women's Quaterfinals $1,175/$1,450 108B, 117C, 124A/115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 123K, 128M, 132B Session 21- Women's Semifinals $1,650/$1,400 108B, 117C, 124A/107L, 114G, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 123K, 132B Session 22- Men's Semifinals $1,200/$1,100 108B, 117C, 124A/115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122K, 122L, 123K, 124L, 132B, 133K Session 23- Men's Semifinals $1,800/$1,770 108B, 117C, 124A/115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 122K, 123K, 124L, 127M, 128M, 132B, 132M, 133K Session 24- Women's Final $2,175/$1,600 108B, 117C, 124A/107L,115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 124L, 128M, 132B, 132M Session 25- Men's Final $2,850/$2,300 108B, 117C, 124A/113K, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 123K, 124L, 132B, 132M, 133K

1968 Room Box ticket package available per session:

Session Day Ticket price Sections available Session 1 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $1,250 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 2 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $1,600 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 3 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $1,350 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 4 - Men's and Women's Round 1 $1,650 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 5 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $1,450 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 6 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $1,650 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 7 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $1,450 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 8 - Men's and Women's Round 2 $1,975 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 9 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $1,550 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 10 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $1,550 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 11 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $1,750 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 12 - Men's and Women's Round 3 $1,500 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 13 - Men's and Women's Round of 16 $1,750 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 14 - Men's and Women's Round of 16 $1,550 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 15 - Men's and Women's Round of 16 $1,750 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B Session 16 - Men's and Women's Round of 16 $1,400 7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B

How to buy tickets for the 2022 US Open?

If you want to attend to a 2022 US Open game session or you want to buy either the Overlook package or the 1968 Room package, make sure to check out the Ticketmaster website for the official retailer, SeatGeek for the official resale, or the US Open website for tickets available.