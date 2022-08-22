The 2022 US Open Grand Slam starts on August 29 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, New York. Both 2021 WTA Emma Raducanu and ATP Daniil Medvedev champions will defend their titles, as both confirmed their participation weeks before the main draw was revealed.
Despite Novak Djokovic's participation is still unclear, there will be ATP stars such as Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Also, for the Women's Singles division, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez will play at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Therefore, if you want to attend the fourth Grand Slam of year, which will be the last top tournament of the season, make sure to check out how much the tickets cost and how to buy them in order to watch top-tier tennis players.
How much do the tickets for the 2022 US Open cost?
The Singles session tickets are valid for either the morning or the afternoon games at the Billie Jean National Tennis Center. Also, there are ticket-packages such as the Overlook US Open and the 1968 Room Box, which are premium seats to watch an entire tennis session.
The Overlook US Open ticket package includes a Loge seat in Arthur Ashe Stadium or a Courtside seat in Louis Armstrong Stadium, exclusive access to the US Open's largest hospitality club, and an All-inclusive dining & all-inclusive beer and wine.
For the 1968 Room Box ticket package, the tickets include a Courtside seat in Arthur Ashe Stadium, air-conditioned, plushly appointed 1968 Room with rooftop bar and access to the Overlook at the US Open. Also, it has an All-inclusive lunch or dinner service as well as beer, fine wine, champagne and premium spirits.
Single Session tickets available per session
|Session
|Ticket price range
|Venue
|Session 1 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$115 - $565
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Session 1 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$90 - $1,720
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 2 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$96 - $6,956
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 2 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$69 - $398
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Session 3 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$87 - $377
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Session 3 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$70 - $1,365
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 4 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$92 - $7,953
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 4 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$57 - $398
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Session 5 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$72 - $328
|Grandstand
|Session 5 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$58 - $386
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Session 5 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$55 - $1,341
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 6 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$66 - $398
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Session 6 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$48 - $6,264
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 7 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$88 - $2,684
|Grandstand
|Session 7 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$105 - $1,235
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Session 7 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$73 - $1,914
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 8 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$48 - $5,070
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 8 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$80 - $925
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Session 9 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$118 - $467
|Grandstand
|Session 9 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$168 - $332,000
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Session 9 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$124 - $803,000
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 10 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$63 - $525,000
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 10 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$94 - $264,000
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Session 11 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$204 - $546
|Grandstand
|Session 11 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$222 - $576,000
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Session 11 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$191 - $2.31M
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 12 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$84 - $694,000
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 12 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$99 - $64,353
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Session 13 - Men's and Women's Round of 16
|$244 - $1.84M
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Session 13 - Men's and Women's Round of 16
|$142 - $1.20M
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 14 - Men's and Women's Round of 16
|$70 - $3.42M
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 15 - Men's and Women's Round of 16
|$158 - $1.17M
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Session 15 - Men's and Women's Round of 16
|$94 - $509,000
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 16 - Men's and Women's Round of 16
|$54 - $361,000
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 17 - Men's and Women's Quarterfinals
|$21 - $1.49M
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 18 - Men's and Women's Quarterfinals
|$64 - $1.36M
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 19 - Men's and Women's Quarterfinals
|$31 - $470,000
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 20 - Men's and Women's Quarterfinals
|$106 - $5.22M
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 21 - Women's Semifinals
|$84 - $5.92M
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 22 - Men's Semifinals
|$78 - $2.09M
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 23 - Men's Semifinals
|$184 - $1.32M
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 24 - Women's Finals
|$157 - $3.01M
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Session 25 - Men's Finals
|$289 - $2.15M
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
Overlook US Open Section ticket package available per session:
|Session
|Ticket price
|Sections available
|Session 1 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$665/$550
|108B, 117C/115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 132B
|Session 2 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$915/$800
|108B, 117C/115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 132B
|Session 3 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$665
|108B and 117C
|Session 4 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$915/$800
|108B, 117C/115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 132B
|Session 6 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$925/$800
|108B, 117C/115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 124L, 132B
|Session 7 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$875/$750
|108B, 117C/107L, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 132B
|Session 8 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$1,050/$900
|108B, 117C/107L, 113K, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 122L, 132B, 133M, 134M
|Session 9 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$875/$750
|108B, 117C/113K, 114G, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 132B, 133K, 133L, 133M, 134K, 134L, 134M
|Session 10 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$925/$800
|108B, 117C/107L, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 123K, 123L, 132B
|Session 11 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$925/$750
|108B, 117C/ 107L, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 122L, 123K, 124L 127M, 132B, 133K, 133L, 133M, 134K, 134L, 134M
|Session 12 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$650
|107L, 113K, 114G, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 122L, 123K, 124L, 132B
|Session 13 - Men's and Women's Round of 16
|$750
|107L, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 122L, 123K, 124L, 127M, 128M, 132B, 132M, 133K, 133L, 133M, 134K, 134L, 134M
|Session 14 - Men's and Women's Round of 16
|$775/$650
|108B, 117C/107L, 114G 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 122L, 123K, 124L, 127M, 128M, 132B, 132M, 133K, 133L, 133M, 134K, 134L, 134M
|Session 15 - Men's and Women's Round of 16
|$825/$700
|108B, 117C/107L, 113K, 114G, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 127M, 128M, 132B, 132M, 133K, 133L, 133M, 134K, 134L,134M
|Session 16 - Men's and Women's Round of 16
|$665/$550
|108B, 117C/113K, 114G, 108B, 117C, 124A, 128M, 132M, 133L, 133M, 134K, 134L, 134M
|Session 17 - Men's and Women's Quaterfinals
|$925/$800
|108B , 117C, 124A/107L, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 124L 127M, 128M, 132B, 132M, 133K, 133L, 133M
|Session 18 - Men's and Women's Quaterfinals
|$1,600/$1,400
|08B, 117C, 124A/107L, 114G, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 123K 124L, 127M, 128M, 132B, 132M, 133K
|Session 19 - Men's and Women's Quaterfinals
|$1,150/$1,000
|108B, 117C, 124A/107L, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 123K, 124L, 127M, 128M, 132B, 132M, 133L, 133M, 134L, 134M
|Session 20 - Men's and Women's Quaterfinals
|$1,175/$1,450
|108B, 117C, 124A/115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 123K, 128M, 132B
|Session 21- Women's Semifinals
|$1,650/$1,400
|108B, 117C, 124A/107L, 114G, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 123K, 132B
|Session 22- Men's Semifinals
|$1,200/$1,100
|108B, 117C, 124A/115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122K, 122L, 123K, 124L, 132B, 133K
|Session 23- Men's Semifinals
|$1,800/$1,770
|108B, 117C, 124A/115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 122K, 123K, 124L, 127M, 128M, 132B, 132M, 133K
|Session 24- Women's Final
|$2,175/$1,600
|108B, 117C, 124A/107L,115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 122C, 124L, 128M, 132B, 132M
|Session 25- Men's Final
|$2,850/$2,300
|108B, 117C, 124A/113K, 115C, 115D, 116B, 116D, 123K, 124L, 132B, 132M, 133K
1968 Room Box ticket package available per session:
|Session Day
|Ticket price
|Sections available
|Session 1 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$1,250
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 2 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$1,600
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 3 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$1,350
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 4 - Men's and Women's Round 1
|$1,650
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 5 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$1,450
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 6 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$1,650
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 7 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$1,450
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 8 - Men's and Women's Round 2
|$1,975
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 9 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$1,550
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 10 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$1,550
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 11 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$1,750
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 12 - Men's and Women's Round 3
|$1,500
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 13 - Men's and Women's Round of 16
|$1,750
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 14 - Men's and Women's Round of 16
|$1,550
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 15 - Men's and Women's Round of 16
|$1,750
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
|Session 16 - Men's and Women's Round of 16
|$1,400
|7F, 7H, 20C, 46H, 50G, 56B, 57B, 58B
How to buy tickets for the 2022 US Open?
If you want to attend to a 2022 US Open game session or you want to buy either the Overlook package or the 1968 Room package, make sure to check out the Ticketmaster website for the official retailer, SeatGeek for the official resale, or the US Open website for tickets available.