The 2022 US Open has already begun and the tennis world couldn't be more excited about it. Changes were introduced to the scoring system, here find out how the deciding set tiebreak will work.

The 2022 US Open is well underway and there's not another thing the tennis community could care about right now. The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is the center of attention since August 29, when the tournament started, and will continue to do so until September 11.

Men's reigning champion Daniil Medvedev has already begun his title defense, knowing he still has a long road ahead of him. The women's tournament, on the other hand, will have a new champion as Emma Raducanu lost to Alize Cornet.

However, changes were introduced to this edition of the US Open in an attempt to create more consistency in all four Grand Slams, but more importantly, to reduce the length of matches. Consequently, the final set tiebreak will be different.

2022 US Open: Final set tiebreak rules

At the 2022 US Open, when the final set of a match reaches six games all, a 10-point tiebreaker will be introduced. The set is won by the player who reaches 10 points and has at least two more points than their opponent.

"This trial, which has been approved by the Rules of Tennis Committee governed by the ITF, will apply to all Grand Slams across qualifying, men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles, wheelchair and junior events in singles, and will commence at the 2022 edition of Roland-Garros," the Grand Slam Board announced earlier this year.

"... Under this trial, if the score reaches six games all in the final set, the match winner(s) will be the first player(s) to win 10 points with an advantage of two or more points.

"The Grand Slam Board plan to review the trial during the course of a full Grand Slam year, in consultation with the WTA, ATP and ITF, before applying for any permanent rule change."

2022 US Open: Do all sets have a 10-point tiebreak?

The previous sets continue with the standard 7-point tiebreak, by which the set winner is the player who reaches 7 points while holding at least two points of advantage. The only set with a 10-point tiebreak is the fifth in the men's tournament, and the third in the women's competition.