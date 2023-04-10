The USFL games will be played in the best stadiums available, in addition the teams will share home fields as an innovation measure to spend less money. Check here the stadiums.

The 2023 USFL season kicks off in mid-April in what will be one of the biggest spring football events of the year leading up to the start of the NFL's preseason.

For the current season, only 8 teams will play in the USFL, the same number of teams as in 2022, and one of the most interesting things is that the teams will share home fields.

As in the previous season the USFL teams will share the stadiums, two teams with the same home field but this time the number of stadiums is bigger.

List of stadiums for the 2023 USFL season with surface area and capacity details

For the 2023 USFL season the number of stadiums increased from three to four stadiums, one of the stadiums from last season was replaced, Legion Field will no longer be part of the USFL venues. The new stadiums are Ford Field and Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Home Teams Stadium Name Capacity Surface Location Michigan Panthers Ford Field 65,000 FieldTurf Detroit, MI Philadelphia Stars New Jersey Generals Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium 23,000 Turf Nation Canton, OH Pittsburgh Maulers Birmingham Stallions Protective Stadium 47,100 Turf Birmingham, AL New Orleans Breakers Houston Gamblers Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium 58,325 AstroTurf Memphis, TN Memphis Showboats

It is likely that more stadiums will be added to the list for the next few seasons so that each team has its own home field. So far only one NFL stadium, Ford Field, is part of the USFL stadiums.