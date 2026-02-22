2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony: Who performed the Italian anthem?

By the time the final flames flickered out in the ancient Verona Arena, the 2026 Winter Olympics had already etched unforgettable moments into history. Under the theme “Beauty in Action”, the closing ceremony became a blend of sport and spectacle.

While the official program wove in dance, flag handovers and speeches, the question of who carried Italy’s national anthem at this grand finale remained a talking point, a curious echo of the emotion first sparked at the Opening Ceremony.

As confetti fell and flags were lowered, it seemed to capture both memory and anticipation. The echoes of the anthem, paired with dance and orchestration, lingered in the air, a quiet punctuation marking the end of a chapter in Italy.

Who sang the Italy’s national anthem?

At the closing of the Milano‑Cortina 2026 Winter Games in Verona’s ancient Arena, tradition called for “Il Canto degli Italiani” to be sung by the Fondazione Arena di Verona Opera as part of the ceremonial farewell that marked the end of the fortnight of sport and spectacle.

They not only delivered an incredible rendition of the Italian national anthem, but were also joined by trumpeter Paolo Fresu, who is renowned for his versatility in both jazz and contemporary music.

Paolo Fresu plays the trumpet during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Echoing through the Roman amphitheatre — a UNESCO World Heritage site chosen for its dramatic history and acoustics — their rendition of the anthem became one of the night’s most anticipated highlights.

Organizers wove it into a program that blended formal protocol with music and artistic performances celebrating Italy’s culture. In that setting, the Italy’s national anthem wasn’t just a national salute: they gave voice to Italy’s heritage on the global Olympic stage as the games drew to a close.