Boca juniors will play against Everton in what will be a club friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Boca Juniors vs Everton: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022 International Friendly in your country

Boca Juniors and Everton will play against each other in what will be a warm-up friendly between South Americans clubs at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium in San Juan, Argentina. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be the third and last of the games of this triangular friendly between these two rivals and Independiente de Avellaneda. The two teams have already played against this rival, drawing the Argentine team 0-0 and losing the Chileans 2-0. Here it will be defined who will be the champions of the competition.

Boca Juniors come from being champions last season, although it did not go well internationally, in which they could not get very far in the Copa Libertadores, the main objective of the year. In the case of Everton, they had a good performance, being close to qualifying for the cups, an objective that they will seek to achieve this year.

Boca Juniors vs Everton: Kick-Off Time

Boca Juniors will face Everton in what will be an international Southamericans clubs friendly this Friday, January 13 at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium in San Juan, Argentina.

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Chile: 9:30 PM

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Nicaragua: 6:30 PM

Panama: 6:30 PM

Uruguay: 9:30 PM (ET)

Boca Juniors vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Chile: Star+

Costa Rica: Star+

Ecuador: Star+

Mexico: Star+

Nicaragua: Star+

Panama: Star+

Uruguay: Star+

