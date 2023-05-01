The upcoming 2023 college football season will be one of the hottest in the last 10 years and all thanks to the talented running backs that will play with new programs. Check here the moves.

After quarterbacks, running backs are usually the most surprising transfer portal moves before the start of college football season.

Most of the moves during the window are NFL material and it is very likely that they will declare for the 2024 NFL Draft but it is still early to say that.

Most of the running backs within the transfer portal are well known since their years playing in high school although some shone in college.

Top 5 running back transfer portal moves

Carson Steele (Ball State to UCLA): 'Man of Steel' was what Carson was called during his Ball State years, he played only two years with that program. During his first college years Steele posted 2447 rushing yards, 5.1 per attempt and 20 touchdowns.

Aidan Robbins (UNLV to Yale): This is likely to be the last college year for Robbins and next year he will declare for the NFL Draft. His college years began with Louisville and his last program was UNLV, but it was with the last one that he showed his talent. With UNLV he posted 1009 yards, 4.8 per attempt and 9 touchdowns.

MarShawn Lloyd (South Carolina to USC): After missing an entire year due to a Torn ACL, Lloyd was lethal throughout 2021 and 2022. He's posted 801 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns, 4.6 yards per attempt, plus 220 receiving yards with 10.5 per attempt.

Dillon Johnson (Mississippi State to Washington): This is another player who could be very close to the NFL in 2024 since his three years with Mississippi were perfect but the touchdown production was quite low with a total of 11 touchdowns, 1198 rushing yards, 5.2 per attempt and 229 attempts.

Treshaun Ward (Florida State to Kansas State): After four long years playing in the sunshine state Ward posted 1241 rushing yards, 6.6 yards per attempt, 12 touchdowns. His best year at Florida State was 2022 with 628 yards and 7 touchdowns.

**Stats from Sports-Reference, rankings source from 247Sports.