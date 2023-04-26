The upcoming 2023 season will be one of the most interesting, especially after several top notch quarterbacks were transferred to other schools. Check here the top 10.

Several schools had to let their quarterbacks go for multiple reasons including the well-known 'I'm not happy with this program', or simply the athletes want to play their last year with a better school.

The truth is that some college quarterbacks are dreaming of two things, one is a CFP championship and the other is an NFL contract.

Some schools will be without their top quarterback and that could be detrimental for the upcoming season, so why have a strong offensive line if they don't have someone who knows how to throw the ball.

Top ten quarterback moves of the 2023 transfer portal

1. Sam Hartman (Wake Forest to Notre Dame): He had a perfect career playing for the Demon Deacons, his best season was 2021 with 11-3, 39 touchdowns, 11 rushing touchdowns and 4,228 passing yards.

2. Devin Leary (North Carolina State to Kentucky): The Wolfpack will no longer have one of the best college quarterbacks, his best season with them was in 2021 with 9-3, 3,433 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

3. Hudson Card (Texas Longhorns to Purdue): The results in Texas were not good for Card, he never started a game, but things could be different for him at Purdue.

4. Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State to Colorado): After his dad, Deion Sanders, left Jackson State to work as a head coach in Colorado his son Shedeur also requested a transfer. He had a good year in 2022 going 11-1 with 40 touchdowns.

5. Collin Schelee (Kent State to UCLA): The Bruins want to win a CFP and it looks like Schlee could be the one to put together a strong offensive line.