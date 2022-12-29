In one of the best games of the year, Clemson and Tennessee meet in the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The wait is finally over. Clemson and Tennessee clash in the 2022 Orange Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Here you will find everything you need to know such as match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Clemson have been one of the most consistent football programs during the last years. This season, the Tigers were really close of the playoffs, but, South Carolina surprised them in a 31-30 thriller. That loss and the one against Notre Dame made it impossible to stay alive in the race for the title. Nevertheless, with an 11-2 record, it was another great season after claiming the ACC Championship beating North Carolina.

Tennessee had an amazing 8-0 start in the season, including marquee wins against Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU and, of course, Alabama. Then, Georgia, the reigning champions, ended that amazing streak. Even after that, the Vols were still alive in the race for the playoffs and, maybe, the National Championship. However, with only two games remaining in the season, disaster arrived. South Carolina pulled another major 63-38 upset and the dream was over for Tennessee. They finished 10-2.

Clemson vs Tennessee: Game Information

Date: Friday, December 30, 2022.

Time: 8 PM (ET).

Location: Hard Rock Stadium. Miami, Florida.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Clemson vs Tennessee: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

Clemson vs Tennessee: Storylines

Clemson won't have their starting quarterback, following D.J. Uiagalelei's transfer to Oregon State. Cade Klubnik will get the call after he took command of the team during the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers won 39-10 and he had a very solid performance: 20-24 for 279 yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee are also without their star player, but for very different reasons. QB Hendon Hooker tore the ACL of his left knee in the Vols' loss to South Carolina on November 19. Joe Milton III has taken over. Tennessee haven't won 11 games in a season since 2001.

How to watch or live stream free Clemson vs Tennessee in the US

The Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers face off at the 2022 Orange Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.

Clemson vs Tennesssee: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, Clemson are 6-point favorites. The moneyline is -225 for the Tigers and +175 for Tennessee. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NCAA College Football at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Clemson -225 Totals (Over/Under) 63.5 points Tennessee +175

*Odds via BetMGM