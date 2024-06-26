Georgia play against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how to watch the game in the United States and other regions here.

Georgia vs Portugal: Where to watch and live stream UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Georgia and Portugal will face each other in Matchday 3 of the 2024 Euro group stage. Learn how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Catch this exciting match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!

[Watch Georgia vs Portugal live in the USA on ViX]

It is the closing of Group F, and one of the four teams is already confirmed for the next round. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal, after securing victories against the Czech Republic and Turkey, now has 6 points and only needs a draw to secure first place.

To top it off, they now face what is considered the weakest team in the group, Georgia, despite their very good performance. The team, led by star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, knows they are in search of a miracle, as they need a win against Portugal to qualify for the next round.

Georgia vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 27)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 27)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Georgia: 11:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 27)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 27)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 27)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Georgia vs Portugal in the USA

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia aim for a heroic qualification against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the final Matchday of the Euro 2024 group stage. In the USA, you can watch this thrilling game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia – IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including this exciting Georgia vs. Portugal matchup.

Georgia vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: VIVA, TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1, TLN

France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1

Georgia: 1TV

Germany: RTL+, MagentaTV, Servus TV, RTL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 3, K-Vision

International: Sport 24 Extra

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, RTE News

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 252

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, Ketnet

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, TVI Player, Sport TV1, TVI

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports