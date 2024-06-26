Georgia and Portugal will face each other in Matchday 3 of the 2024 Euro group stage. Learn how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Catch this exciting match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!
It is the closing of Group F, and one of the four teams is already confirmed for the next round. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal, after securing victories against the Czech Republic and Turkey, now has 6 points and only needs a draw to secure first place.
To top it off, they now face what is considered the weakest team in the group, Georgia, despite their very good performance. The team, led by star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, knows they are in search of a miracle, as they need a win against Portugal to qualify for the next round.
Georgia vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (June 27)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 27)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Georgia: 11:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (June 27)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 27)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 27)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Georgia vs Portugal in the USA
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Georgia aim for a heroic qualification against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the final Matchday of the Euro 2024 group stage.
Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer's premier tournaments, showcasing Europe's top teams and players.
Georgia vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports
Canada: VIVA, TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1, TLN
France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1
Georgia: 1TV
Germany: RTL+, MagentaTV, Servus TV, RTL
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 3, K-Vision
International: Sport 24 Extra
Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, RTE News
Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 252
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD
Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, Ketnet
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, TVI Player, Sport TV1, TVI
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland
USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports