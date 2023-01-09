The first offensive player to win a College Football Playoff National Championship MVP Award was Ezekiel Elliot (Cowboys RB) in 2015, during that season the Buckeyes won the natty.
So far no college player has won more than one award or back-to-back MVP, but the most offensive MVPs were quarterbacks, three in a row between 2017 and 2020.
From the defensive line, the first defensive player to be named National Championship MVP was Tyvis Powell (Ohio State) he played as Safety.
The official list of the CFP National Championship Most Valuable Players since 2014
Usually the MVPs are named at the end of the game, the players getthe notification and their names are recorded in the CFP history. Most of the MVPs come from the CFP National Championship winner team.
|Date
|Offensive MVP
|Defensive MVP
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|January 12, 2015
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Ohio State
|RB
|Tyvis Powell
|Ohio State
|S
|January 11, 2016
|O. J. Howard
|Alabama
|TE
|Eddie Jackson
|Alabama
|S
|January 9, 2017
|Deshaun Watson
|Clemson
|QB
|Ben Boulware
|Clemson
|LB
|January 8, 2018
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Alabama
|QB
|Daron Payne
|Alabama
|DT
|January 7, 2019
|Trevor Lawrence
|Clemson
|QB
|Trayvon Mullen
|Clemson
|CB
|January 13, 2020
|Joe Burrow
|LSU
|QB
|Patrick Queen
|LSU
|LB
|January 11, 2021
|DeVonta Smith
|Alabama
|WR
|Christian Barmore
|Alabama
|DT
|January 10, 2022
|Stetson Bennett
|Georgia
|QB
|Lewis Cine
|Georgia
|DB
|January 9, 2023
Before the CFP the MVPs were named in the former format known as the BCS National Championship, the last players to win their award under the old format were Jameis Wiston and P.J. Williams.