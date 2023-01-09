After the big game ends two players are named the offensive and defensive MVPs, since the first edition of the tournament the quarterbacks are the players who have obtained the most said award.

The first offensive player to win a College Football Playoff National Championship MVP Award was Ezekiel Elliot (Cowboys RB) in 2015, during that season the Buckeyes won the natty.

So far no college player has won more than one award or back-to-back MVP, but the most offensive MVPs were quarterbacks, three in a row between 2017 and 2020.

From the defensive line, the first defensive player to be named National Championship MVP was Tyvis Powell (Ohio State) he played as Safety.

The official list of the CFP National Championship Most Valuable Players since 2014

Usually the MVPs are named at the end of the game, the players getthe notification and their names are recorded in the CFP history. Most of the MVPs come from the CFP National Championship winner team.

Date Offensive MVP Defensive MVP Player Team Pos Player Team Pos January 12, 2015 Ezekiel Elliott Ohio State RB Tyvis Powell Ohio State S January 11, 2016 O. J. Howard Alabama TE Eddie Jackson Alabama S January 9, 2017 Deshaun Watson Clemson QB Ben Boulware Clemson LB January 8, 2018 Tua Tagovailoa Alabama QB Daron Payne Alabama DT January 7, 2019 Trevor Lawrence Clemson QB Trayvon Mullen Clemson CB January 13, 2020 Joe Burrow LSU QB Patrick Queen LSU LB January 11, 2021 DeVonta Smith Alabama WR Christian Barmore Alabama DT January 10, 2022 Stetson Bennett Georgia QB Lewis Cine Georgia DB January 9, 2023 ---- ---- --- ---- ---- ---

Before the CFP the MVPs were named in the former format known as the BCS National Championship, the last players to win their award under the old format were Jameis Wiston and P.J. Williams.