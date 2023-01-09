The teams that play in the CFP are not selected by a machine, those teams play in the big tournament thanks to a committee of people who make a CFP rankings.

The College Football Playoff is a solid new format where the top four teams in the nation play for the national championship title.

The first time a college football team won a CFP was the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2014-15, that was the first edition of the new tournament, less than 10 years ago.

To get to the College Football Playoff teams need more than just a perfect season, they need to win games against ranked teams and probably win their conference championship game as well.

Who are the 13 members of the CFP selection committee?

The current members (as of January, 2023) were selected in 2013, they serve a term of 3-4 or a little more according to the CFP rules.

Member Position Conference affiliation Recusals Term expires Boo Corrigan (chair) NC State athletic director ACC NC State February 2024 Mitch Barnhart Kentucky athletic director SEC Kentucky February 2024 Tom Burman Wyoming athletic director MW Wyoming February 2023 Rick George Colorado athletic director Pac-12 Colorado February 2023 Chet Gladchuk Navy athletic director American Navy February 2025 Jim Grobe Former coach, most notably at Wake Forest ACC Marshall February 2025 Warde Manuel Michigan athletic director Big Ten Michigan February 2025 Will Shields Former Nebraska offensive guard Big Ten February 2024 R. C. Slocum Former Texas A&M coach and interim athletic director Big 12/Pac-12 Arizona State, Texas A&M February 2022 Gene Taylor Kansas State athletic director Big 12 Kansas State February 2024 Joe Taylor Former Virginia Union head coach and current athletic director N/A None February 2024 John Urschel Former Penn State offensive tackle Big Ten None February 2023 Kelly Whiteside Former college football reporter for Newsday, Sports Illustrated, and USA Today N/A None February 2025

The CFP Rankings begin to appear from Week 10, the last ranking of the season will be after the last week of the season, the wait is short, but the first spots in the ranking are those that play in the CFP.