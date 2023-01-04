The Bulldogs are big favorites to win their first back-to-back CFP, they won one in 2022 and now they are very close to winning another in 2023. Check here their title collection.

College Football Playoff 2023: How many national championships do the Georgia Bulldogs have?

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the strongest teams within the SEC, they won the 2022 conference title. In addition, the Bulldogs are the defending champions of the College Football Playoff from last season (2021).

The Bulldogs began playing football in 1892, they have an all-time record of 867-428-54 with 16 conference titles and 12 divisional titles.

From 1892 to today the Bulldogs have had a total of 27 head coaches, among the most successful Bulldogs' head coaches are Vince Dooley, Wally Butts and Mark Richt.

How many football national championships do the Georgia Bulldogs have?

The Bulldogs have seven national championships, but only 3 were claimed by the team (1942, 1980 and 2021), another 4 titles are unclaimed (1920, 1927, 1946, 1968).

The first conference to which the Bulldogs belonged was the SIAA, they won two titles within that conference. On the other hand they have 14 conference titles with the SEC.

Only two Bulldog players have won Heisman trophies, Frank Sinkwich in 1942 and Herschel Walker in 1982.