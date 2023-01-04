Cristiano Ronaldo is making around $200m per year with his new soccer team, but his contract isn’t that big as people think. On the other hand is the Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes who signed a longer contract than Ronaldo. Check here how much they get.

Cristiano Ronaldo will no longer play in the European leagues, his time with Manchester United is over and no other big team wants to sign him but that does not mean that he will stop being one of the pro sports players with a big salary.

But on the other side of the world, in the United States, the NFL quarterbacks have big salaries like the soccer super stars, even some football players earn more money than the top soccer players in Europe.

Between 2019 and 2020 the NBA was the league with the highest average salary in the United States with $8.32m per player, while the NFL spends an average of $3.26m per player in 2022.

Who has the biggest contract between Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrick Mahomes?

Cristiano Ronaldo recently signed a 2.5-year contract with the Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr for a total of $215m per year. That salary multiplied by the duration of the contract gives a total of $537.5m.

On the other hand Patrick Mahomes has a 10-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs with an average salary of $45m per year for a total of $450m for ten years.

Cristiano Ronaldo will make almost a hundred million dollars more than Patrick Mahomes in a span of only 2.5 years, plus Ronaldo will have other income related to advertising campaigns in Saudi Arabia.