East Carolina take on Coastal Carolina at Protective Stadium in Birmingham for the 2022 Birmingham Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Birmingham Bowl

East Carolina and Coastal Carolina meet in the 2022 Birmingham Bowl. This game will take place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The Chanticleers want to put a recent painful loss behind them. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Pirates started the 2022 season with a loss against NC State, but at the end of the regular season they won 7 of 12 games and within the conference (American Athletic) they had a record of 4-4 overall.

The Chanticleers came very close to winning the Sun Belt's championship, but they couldn't do anything to prevent a 45-26 loss to Troy.

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina: Date

East Carolina and Coastal Carolina play for the 2022 Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday, December 27 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Both teams had good records during the regular season.

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:45 PM

CT: 5:45 PM

MT: 4:45 PM

PT: 3:45 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina at the 2022 Birmingham Bowl

This game for the 2022 Birmingham Bowl, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina at the Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday, December 27, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.