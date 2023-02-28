A new Formula 1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix, and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

[Watch Bahrain Gran Prix 2023 online on F1TV]

It's a new start to the season and the whole team is preparing for what will undoubtedly be a very difficult year. Red Bull are ready to try to repeat what they did in 2022 where they were champions as a team, and Max Verstappen was also crowned among the drivers, in both cases obtaining a very good difference.

This 2023 will have several changes. Mercedes is betting heavily to fight again for the two championships, and in the case of Ferrari they have the challenge of improving their car, which proved to be very good, but with little reliability. The other teams will seek to climb little by little, highlighting Aston Martin who brought a two-time champion like Alonso and have made an important investment in the team.

Bahrain Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, March 3

6:30 am- 7:30 am (ET) - FP1

10 Am- 11 am (ET) - FP2

Saturday, March 4

6:30 am- 7:30 am (ET) - FP3

10:00 am (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, March 5

10 am (ET) - Race

Bahrain Grand Prix: TV coverage

To not miss anything from this 2023 Formula 1 race, you can follow all the action of the Bahrain Grand Prix worldwide through F1TV. In the US, you can watch it on ESPN, ESPN2; and in the UK, on: Sky Sports F1.

