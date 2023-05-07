It seems some people don't know what the legend is, Jackie Stewart, things got out of control for a few seconds in the VIP zone during an interview. Check here what happened.

Sir Jackie Stewart is a household name among Formula 1 fans and it's unlikely that someone who really loves the sport doesn't know who he is.

It was obvious that Stewart was going to be at the Miami GP as he is usually at most of the top races to interview celebrities and greet the drivers.

The Miami Grand Prix started in 2022 as one of the new races added to the Formula 1 tour and this race is expected to be on schedule for the next 10 years.

Why security remove Sir Jackie Stewart for?

Everything was a confusion, Jackie wanted to talk to Roger Federer in the VIP zone and he simply decided to go through security without telling anyone to look for Roger and interview him.

The security guys intercepted Sir Jackie Stewart and asked him what he was trying to do, the two guys didn't know who he was, apparently Jackie had access and they didn't know.