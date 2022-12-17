Fresno State play against Washignton State for the 2022 LA Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Fresno State vs Washignton State: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 LA Bowl in your country

Fresno State and Washignton State meet in the 2022 LA Bowl. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on December 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM (ET). The Bulldogs did not make it to the CFP but the conference was dominated by them. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Bulldogs started the 2022 season slow, one win and four losses the first five weeks, but after that bitter start they finished the season as Mountain West conference champions over Boise State.

The Cougars won three straight games in September in what was a good start for them, but when the conference games began the Cougars lost five games and won only four.

Fresno State vs Washignton State: Kick-Off Time

Fresno State and Washignton State play for the 2022 LA Bowl on Saturday, December 17 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Australia: 7:30 AM (AEDT) December 18

Canada: 3:30 PM (EST)

China: 4:30 AM (GMT) December 18

Germany: 9:30 PM (CET)

Ireland: 8:30 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 2:30 PM (CST)

US: 3:30 PM (ET)

UK: 8:30 PM (GMT)

Fresno State vs Washignton State: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this LA Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC.

Fresno State vs Washignton State: Predictions And Odds

Fresno State Bulldogs are favorites with -4 spread and 1.55 moneyline that will pay $155 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are conference champions. Washington State Cougars are underdogs with +4 ATS and 2.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 53 points. The best pick for this College Bowl is: Bulldogs -4.

BetMGM Fresno State -4 / 1.55 Totals 53 Washignton State +4 / 2.50

* Odds via BetMGM