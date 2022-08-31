The official list of all head coaches who will command all football programs in the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision this year. Check their names here.

The Division I Football Bowl Subdivision is where the biggest football conferences compete for the most coveted national title, the CFP, plus it is the toughest subdivision for most football programs.

Most of the FBS Programs first debuted in the 19th century, with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Big Ten today) being the team that first played in the FBS in 1869. While other teams joined or played their first game between the 20th and 21st century.

More than ten new head coaches will debut in the 2022 NCAA Division I Football Season, while other veterans with more than ten years of experience continue to lead their college teams to try to win a title again.

Current list of all the 2022 NCAA Division I FBS Football head coaches

Kirk Ferentz enters the 2022 season as the most experienced head coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision with a total of 23 years leading the Iowa Hawkeyes, his first season was in 1999, and so far he has coached only one college football team.

Some big programs like the Duke Blue Devils have a new head coach, Mike Elko making his head coaching debut for the first time. The SMU Mustangs also have a new head coach, Rhett Lashlee who was previously an offensive coordinator.

The head coach with the best winning percentage is Nick Saban with a total of 87.6% for 177 wins and only 25 losses. Saban has been the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007 and is currently the head coach with the most FBS wins overall with a total of 269.