The Division I Football Bowl Subdivision is where the biggest football conferences compete for the most coveted national title, the CFP, plus it is the toughest subdivision for most football programs.
Most of the FBS Programs first debuted in the 19th century, with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Big Ten today) being the team that first played in the FBS in 1869. While other teams joined or played their first game between the 20th and 21st century.
More than ten new head coaches will debut in the 2022 NCAA Division I Football Season, while other veterans with more than ten years of experience continue to lead their college teams to try to win a title again.
Current list of all the 2022 NCAA Division I FBS Football head coaches
Kirk Ferentz enters the 2022 season as the most experienced head coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision with a total of 23 years leading the Iowa Hawkeyes, his first season was in 1999, and so far he has coached only one college football team.
Some big programs like the Duke Blue Devils have a new head coach, Mike Elko making his head coaching debut for the first time. The SMU Mustangs also have a new head coach, Rhett Lashlee who was previously an offensive coordinator.
The head coach with the best winning percentage is Nick Saban with a total of 87.6% for 177 wins and only 25 losses. Saban has been the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007 and is currently the head coach with the most FBS wins overall with a total of 269.
|School
|Conference
|Head coach
|W
|L
|W%
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|SEC
|Nick Saban
|177
|25
|.876
|North Carolina Tar Heels
|ACC
|Mack Brown
|22
|17
|.564
|Iowa Hawkeyes
|Big Ten
|Kirk Ferentz
|177
|110
|.617
|Mississippi State Bulldogs
|SEC
|Mike Leach
|11
|13
|.458
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|Big 12
|Mike Gundy
|149
|69
|.683
|LSU Tigers
|SEC
|Brian Kelly
|0
|0
|–
|Utah Utes
|Pac-12
|Kyle Whittingham
|144
|70
|.673
|Clemson Tigers
|ACC
|Dabo Swinney
|132
|35
|.790
|Texas A&M Aggies
|SEC
|Jimbo Fisher
|34
|14
|.708
|Air Force Falcons
|Mountain West
|Troy Calhoun
|111
|75
|.597
|Northwestern Wildcats
|Big Ten
|Pat Fitzgerald
|110
|89
|.553
|Fresno State Bulldogs
|Mountain West
|Jeff Tedford
|26
|14
|.650
|Navy Midshipmen
|The American
|Ken Niumatalolo
|104
|74
|.584
|Illinois Fighting Illini
|Big Ten
|Bret Bielema
|6
|7
|.462
|Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|C-USA
|Rick Stockstill
|101
|98
|.508
|San Diego State Aztecs
|Mountain West
|Brady Hoke
|16
|6
|.727
|Stanford Cardinal
|Pac-12
|David Shaw
|93
|45
|.674
|Penn State Nittany Lions
|Big Ten
|James Franklin
|66
|34
|.660
|Michigan Wolverines
|Big Ten
|Jim Harbaugh
|61
|24
|.718
|NC State Wolfpack
|ACC
|Dave Doeren
|64
|49
|.566
|UCF Knights
|The American
|Gus Malzahn
|9
|4
|.692
|Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
|Sun Belt
|Terry Bowden
|4
|8
|.333
|Arkansas State Red Wolves
|Sun Belt
|Butch Jones
|2
|10
|.167
|Wisconsin Badgers
|Big Ten
|Paul Chryst
|65
|23
|.739
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|ACC
|Dave Clawson
|51
|48
|.515
|Auburn Tigers
|SEC
|Bryan Harsin
|6
|7
|.462
|Houston Cougars
|The American
|Dana Holgorsen
|19
|15
|.559
|Iowa State Cyclones
|Big 12
|Matt Campbell
|42
|32
|.568
|Ole Miss Rebels
|SEC
|Lane Kiffin
|15
|8
|.652
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|Big Ten
|Greg Schiano
|8
|14
|.364
|Liberty Flames
|Independent
|Hugh Freeze
|26
|11
|.703
|TCU Horned Frogs
|Big 12
|Sonny Dykes
|0
|0
|–
|Florida Atlantic Owls
|C-USA
|Willie Taggart
|11
|11
|.500
|Georgia Bulldogs
|SEC
|Kirby Smart
|66
|15
|.815
|Minnesota Golden Gophers
|Big Ten
|P. J. Fleck
|35
|23
|.603
|Louisville Cardinals
|ACC
|Scott Satterfield
|18
|19
|.486
|Central Michigan Chippewas
|MAC
|Jim McElwain
|20
|13
|.606
|UCLA Bruins
|Pac-12
|Chip Kelly
|18
|25
|.419
|Utah State Aggies
|Mountain West
|Blake Anderson
|12
|3
|.800
|Miami Hurricanes
|ACC
|Mario Cristobal
|0
|0
|–
|Kentucky Wildcats
|SEC
|Mark Stoops
|59
|53
|.527
|Army Black Knights
|Independent
|Jeff Monken
|58
|42
|.580
|Purdue Boilermakers
|Big Ten
|Jeff Brohm
|28
|29
|.491
|USC Trojans
|Pac-12
|Lincoln Riley
|0
|0
|–
|Cincinnati Bearcats
|The American
|Luke Fickell
|48
|15
|.762
|Pittsburgh Panthers
|ACC
|Pat Narduzzi
|53
|37
|.589
|West Virginia Mountaineers
|Big 12
|Neal Brown
|17
|18
|.486
|New Mexico State Aggies
|Independent
|Jerry Kill
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas Longhorns
|Big 12
|Steve Sarkisian
|5
|7
|.417
|BYU Cougars
|Independent
|Kalani Sitake
|48
|29
|.623
|Tulane Green Wave
|The American
|Willie Fritz
|31
|43
|.419
|Syracuse Orange
|ACC
|Dino Babers
|29
|43
|.403
|Florida State Seminoles
|ACC
|Mike Norvell
|9
|13
|.409
|Florida International Panthers
|C-USA
|Mike MacIntyre
|0
|0
|–
|UConn Huskies
|Independent
|Jim L. Mora
|0
|1
|.000
|Georgia Southern Eagles
|Sun Belt
|Clay Helton
|0
|0
|–
|Toledo Rockets
|MAC
|Jason Candle
|45
|27
|.625
|Wyoming Cowboys
|Mountain West
|Craig Bohl
|45
|51
|.469
|Colorado Buffaloes
|Pac-12
|Karl Dorrell
|8
|10
|.444
|UTEP Miners
|C-USA
|Dana Dimel
|12
|34
|.261
|Florida Gators
|SEC
|Billy Napier
|0
|0
|–
|Miami RedHawks
|MAC
|Chuck Martin
|39
|52
|.429
|Kansas Jayhawks
|Big 12
|Lance Leipold
|2
|10
|.167
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|The American
|Philip Montgomery
|38
|46
|.452
|North Texas Mean Green
|C-USA
|Seth Littrell
|38
|38
|.500
|Eastern Michigan Eagles
|MAC
|Chris Creighton
|37
|57
|.394
|Tennessee Volunteers
|SEC
|Josh Heupel
|7
|6
|.538
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|Big Ten
|Ryan Day
|34
|4
|.895
|Nebraska Cornhuskers
|Big Ten
|Scott Frost
|15
|30
|.333
|Colorado State Rams
|Mountain West
|Jay Norvell
|0
|0
|–
|Western Michigan Broncos
|MAC
|Tim Lester
|32
|25
|.561
|Georgia State Panthers
|Sun Belt
|Shawn Elliott
|30
|30
|.500
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|Sun Belt
|Jamey Chadwell
|30
|19
|.612
|Ball State Cardinals
|MAC
|Mike Neu
|28
|41
|.406
|Indiana Hoosiers
|Big Ten
|Tom Allen
|26
|32
|.448
|California Golden Bears
|Pac-12
|Justin Wilcox
|26
|28
|.481
|Arizona State Sun Devils
|Pac-12
|Herm Edwards
|25
|18
|.581
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|C-USA
|Tyson Helton
|24
|16
|.600
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|ACC
|Geoff Collins
|9
|24
|.273
|Missouri Tigers
|SEC
|Eliah Drinkwitz
|11
|12
|.478
|Kansas State Wildcats
|Big 12
|Chris Klieman
|20
|16
|.556
|San Jose State Spartans
|Mountain West
|Brent Brennan
|20
|37
|.351
|Appalachian State Mountaineers
|Sun Belt
|Shawn Clark
|20
|7
|.741
|UTSA Roadrunners
|C-USA
|Jeff Traylor
|19
|7
|.731
|Kent State Golden Flashes
|MAC
|Sean Lewis
|19
|24
|.442
|Michigan State Spartans
|Big Ten
|Mel Tucker
|13
|7
|.650
|Oregon State Beavers
|Pac-12
|Jonathan Smith
|16
|28
|.364
|East Carolina Pirates
|The American
|Mike Houston
|14
|19
|.424
|Memphis Tigers
|The American
|Ryan Silverfield
|14
|10
|.583
|Baylor Bears
|Big 12
|Dave Aranda
|14
|9
|.609
|Charlotte 49ers
|C-USA
|Will Healy
|14
|18
|.438
|Northern Illinois Huskies
|MAC
|Thomas Hammock
|14
|18
|.438
|Maryland Terrapins
|Big Ten
|Mike Locksley
|12
|23
|.343
|Akron Zips
|MAC
|Joe Moorhead
|0
|0
|–
|Arkansas Razorbacks
|SEC
|Sam Pittman
|12
|11
|.522
|Washington Huskies
|Pac-12
|Kalen DeBoer
|0
|0
|–
|Boston College Eagles
|ACC
|Jeff Hafley
|11
|11
|.500
|Rice Owls
|C-USA
|Mike Bloomgren
|11
|31
|.262
|Texas State Bobcats
|Sun Belt
|Jake Spavital
|9
|27
|.250
|Bowling Green Falcons
|MAC
|Scot Loeffler
|7
|22
|.241
|Boise State Broncos
|Mountain West
|Andy Avalos
|7
|5
|.583
|South Carolina Gamecocks
|SEC
|Shane Beamer
|7
|6
|.538
|Marshall Thundering Herd
|Sun Belt
|Charles Huff
|7
|6
|.538
|Old Dominion Monarchs
|Sun Belt
|Ricky Rahne
|6
|7
|.462
|New Mexico Lobos
|Mountain West
|Danny Gonzales
|5
|14
|.263
|South Alabama Jaguars
|Sun Belt
|Kane Wommack
|5
|7
|.417
|Buffalo Bulls
|MAC
|Maurice Linguist
|4
|8
|.333
|South Florida Bulls
|The American
|Jeff Scott
|3
|18
|.143
|Ohio Bobcats
|MAC
|Tim Albin
|3
|9
|.250
|UNLV Rebels
|Mountain West
|Marcus Arroyo
|3
|16
|.158
|Washington State Cougars
|Pac-12
|Jake Dickert
|3
|3
|.500
|Vanderbilt Commodores
|SEC
|Clark Lea
|3
|10
|.231
|Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|Sun Belt
|Will Hall
|3
|9
|.250
|Arizona Wildcats
|Pac-12
|Jedd Fisch
|1
|11
|.083
|Nevada Wolf Pack
|Mountain West
|Ken Wilson
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|Sun Belt
|Michael Desormeaux
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|C-USA
|Sonny Cumbie
|0
|0
|–
|James Madison Dukes
|Sun Belt
|Curt Cignetti
|33
|5
|.868
|Duke Blue Devils
|ACC
|Mike Elko
|0
|0
|–
|Virginia Cavaliers
|ACC
|Tony Elliott
|0
|0
|–
|Virginia Tech Hokies
|ACC
|Brent Pry
|0
|0
|–
|SMU Mustangs
|The American
|Rhett Lashlee
|0
|0
|–
|Temple Owls
|The American
|Stan Drayton
|0
|0
|–
|Oklahoma Sooners
|Big 12
|Brent Venables
|0
|0
|–
|Texas Tech Red Raiders
|Big 12
|Joey McGuire
|0
|0
|–
|UAB Blazers
|C-USA
|Bryant Vincent
|0
|0
|–
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|Independent
|Marcus Freeman
|0
|1
|.000
|UMass Minutemen
|Independent
|Don Brown
|0
|0
|–
|Hawaiʻi Rainbow Warriors
|Mountain West
|Timmy Chang
|0
|1
|.000
|Oregon Ducks
|Pac-12
|Dan Lanning
|0
|0
|–
|Troy Trojans
|Sun Belt
|Jon Sumrall
|0
|0
|–
|source: wikipedia