The Division I Football Bowl Subdivision is where the biggest football conferences compete for the most coveted national title, the CFP, plus it is the toughest subdivision for most football programs.

Most of the FBS Programs first debuted in the 19th century, with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Big Ten today) being the team that first played in the FBS in 1869. While other teams joined or played their first game between the 20th and 21st century.

More than ten new head coaches will debut in the 2022 NCAA Division I Football Season, while other veterans with more than ten years of experience continue to lead their college teams to try to win a title again.

Current list of all the 2022 NCAA Division I FBS Football head coaches

Kirk Ferentz enters the 2022 season as the most experienced head coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision with a total of 23 years leading the Iowa Hawkeyes, his first season was in 1999, and so far he has coached only one college football team.

Some big programs like the Duke Blue Devils have a new head coach, Mike Elko making his head coaching debut for the first time. The SMU Mustangs also have a new head coach, Rhett Lashlee who was previously an offensive coordinator.

The head coach with the best winning percentage is Nick Saban with a total of 87.6% for 177 wins and only 25 losses. Saban has been the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007 and is currently the head coach with the most FBS wins overall with a total of 269.

List of NCAA Division I Football head coaches for the 2022 season and their current record
School Conference Head coach W L W%
Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Nick Saban 177 25 .876
North Carolina Tar Heels ACC Mack Brown 22 17 .564
Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten Kirk Ferentz 177 110 .617
Mississippi State Bulldogs SEC Mike Leach 11 13 .458
Oklahoma State Cowboys Big 12 Mike Gundy 149 69 .683
LSU Tigers SEC Brian Kelly 0 0
Utah Utes Pac-12 Kyle Whittingham 144 70 .673
Clemson Tigers ACC Dabo Swinney 132 35 .790
Texas A&M Aggies SEC Jimbo Fisher 34 14 .708
Air Force Falcons Mountain West Troy Calhoun 111 75 .597
Northwestern Wildcats Big Ten Pat Fitzgerald 110 89 .553
Fresno State Bulldogs Mountain West Jeff Tedford 26 14 .650
Navy Midshipmen The American Ken Niumatalolo 104 74 .584
Illinois Fighting Illini Big Ten Bret Bielema 6 7 .462
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders C-USA Rick Stockstill 101 98 .508
San Diego State Aztecs Mountain West Brady Hoke 16 6 .727
Stanford Cardinal Pac-12 David Shaw 93 45 .674
Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten James Franklin 66 34 .660
Michigan Wolverines Big Ten Jim Harbaugh 61 24 .718
NC State Wolfpack ACC Dave Doeren 64 49 .566
UCF Knights The American Gus Malzahn 9 4 .692
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Sun Belt Terry Bowden 4 8 .333
Arkansas State Red Wolves Sun Belt Butch Jones 2 10 .167
Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten Paul Chryst 65 23 .739
Wake Forest Demon Deacons ACC Dave Clawson 51 48 .515
Auburn Tigers SEC Bryan Harsin 6 7 .462
Houston Cougars The American Dana Holgorsen 19 15 .559
Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Matt Campbell 42 32 .568
Ole Miss Rebels SEC Lane Kiffin 15 8 .652
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten Greg Schiano 8 14 .364
Liberty Flames Independent Hugh Freeze 26 11 .703
TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 Sonny Dykes 0 0
Florida Atlantic Owls C-USA Willie Taggart 11 11 .500
Georgia Bulldogs SEC Kirby Smart 66 15 .815
Minnesota Golden Gophers Big Ten P. J. Fleck 35 23 .603
Louisville Cardinals ACC Scott Satterfield 18 19 .486
Central Michigan Chippewas MAC Jim McElwain 20 13 .606
UCLA Bruins Pac-12 Chip Kelly 18 25 .419
Utah State Aggies Mountain West Blake Anderson 12 3 .800
Miami Hurricanes ACC Mario Cristobal 0 0
Kentucky Wildcats SEC Mark Stoops 59 53 .527
Army Black Knights Independent Jeff Monken 58 42 .580
Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Jeff Brohm 28 29 .491
USC Trojans Pac-12 Lincoln Riley 0 0
Cincinnati Bearcats The American Luke Fickell 48 15 .762
Pittsburgh Panthers ACC Pat Narduzzi 53 37 .589
West Virginia Mountaineers Big 12 Neal Brown 17 18 .486
New Mexico State Aggies Independent Jerry Kill 0 1 .000
Texas Longhorns Big 12 Steve Sarkisian 5 7 .417
BYU Cougars Independent Kalani Sitake 48 29 .623
Tulane Green Wave The American Willie Fritz 31 43 .419
Syracuse Orange ACC Dino Babers 29 43 .403
Florida State Seminoles ACC Mike Norvell 9 13 .409
Florida International Panthers C-USA Mike MacIntyre 0 0
UConn Huskies Independent Jim L. Mora 0 1 .000
Georgia Southern Eagles Sun Belt Clay Helton 0 0
Toledo Rockets MAC Jason Candle 45 27 .625
Wyoming Cowboys Mountain West Craig Bohl 45 51 .469
Colorado Buffaloes Pac-12 Karl Dorrell 8 10 .444
UTEP Miners C-USA Dana Dimel 12 34 .261
Florida Gators SEC Billy Napier 0 0
Miami RedHawks MAC Chuck Martin 39 52 .429
Kansas Jayhawks Big 12 Lance Leipold 2 10 .167
Tulsa Golden Hurricane The American Philip Montgomery 38 46 .452
North Texas Mean Green C-USA Seth Littrell 38 38 .500
Eastern Michigan Eagles MAC Chris Creighton 37 57 .394
Tennessee Volunteers SEC Josh Heupel 7 6 .538
Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten Ryan Day 34 4 .895
Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten Scott Frost 15 30 .333
Colorado State Rams Mountain West Jay Norvell 0 0
Western Michigan Broncos MAC Tim Lester 32 25 .561
Georgia State Panthers Sun Belt Shawn Elliott 30 30 .500
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Sun Belt Jamey Chadwell 30 19 .612
Ball State Cardinals MAC Mike Neu 28 41 .406
Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Tom Allen 26 32 .448
California Golden Bears Pac-12 Justin Wilcox 26 28 .481
Arizona State Sun Devils Pac-12 Herm Edwards 25 18 .581
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers C-USA Tyson Helton 24 16 .600
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC Geoff Collins 9 24 .273
Missouri Tigers SEC Eliah Drinkwitz 11 12 .478
Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 Chris Klieman 20 16 .556
San Jose State Spartans Mountain West Brent Brennan 20 37 .351
Appalachian State Mountaineers Sun Belt Shawn Clark 20 7 .741
UTSA Roadrunners C-USA Jeff Traylor 19 7 .731
Kent State Golden Flashes MAC Sean Lewis 19 24 .442
Michigan State Spartans Big Ten Mel Tucker 13 7 .650
Oregon State Beavers Pac-12 Jonathan Smith 16 28 .364
East Carolina Pirates The American Mike Houston 14 19 .424
Memphis Tigers The American Ryan Silverfield 14 10 .583
Baylor Bears Big 12 Dave Aranda 14 9 .609
Charlotte 49ers C-USA Will Healy 14 18 .438
Northern Illinois Huskies MAC Thomas Hammock 14 18 .438
Maryland Terrapins Big Ten Mike Locksley 12 23 .343
Akron Zips MAC Joe Moorhead 0 0
Arkansas Razorbacks SEC Sam Pittman 12 11 .522
Washington Huskies Pac-12 Kalen DeBoer 0 0
Boston College Eagles ACC Jeff Hafley 11 11 .500
Rice Owls C-USA Mike Bloomgren 11 31 .262
Texas State Bobcats Sun Belt Jake Spavital 9 27 .250
Bowling Green Falcons MAC Scot Loeffler 7 22 .241
Boise State Broncos Mountain West Andy Avalos 7 5 .583
South Carolina Gamecocks SEC Shane Beamer 7 6 .538
Marshall Thundering Herd Sun Belt Charles Huff 7 6 .538
Old Dominion Monarchs Sun Belt Ricky Rahne 6 7 .462
New Mexico Lobos Mountain West Danny Gonzales 5 14 .263
South Alabama Jaguars Sun Belt Kane Wommack 5 7 .417
Buffalo Bulls MAC Maurice Linguist 4 8 .333
South Florida Bulls The American Jeff Scott 3 18 .143
Ohio Bobcats MAC Tim Albin 3 9 .250
UNLV Rebels Mountain West Marcus Arroyo 3 16 .158
Washington State Cougars Pac-12 Jake Dickert 3 3 .500
Vanderbilt Commodores SEC Clark Lea 3 10 .231
Southern Miss Golden Eagles Sun Belt Will Hall 3 9 .250
Arizona Wildcats Pac-12 Jedd Fisch 1 11 .083
Nevada Wolf Pack Mountain West Ken Wilson 1 0 1.000
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Sun Belt Michael Desormeaux 1 0 1.000
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs C-USA Sonny Cumbie 0 0
James Madison Dukes Sun Belt Curt Cignetti 33 5 .868
Duke Blue Devils ACC Mike Elko 0 0
Virginia Cavaliers ACC Tony Elliott 0 0
Virginia Tech Hokies ACC Brent Pry 0 0
SMU Mustangs The American Rhett Lashlee 0 0
Temple Owls The American Stan Drayton 0 0
Oklahoma Sooners Big 12 Brent Venables 0 0
Texas Tech Red Raiders Big 12 Joey McGuire 0 0
UAB Blazers C-USA Bryant Vincent 0 0
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Independent Marcus Freeman 0 1 .000
UMass Minutemen Independent Don Brown 0 0
Hawaiʻi Rainbow Warriors Mountain West Timmy Chang 0 1 .000
Oregon Ducks Pac-12 Dan Lanning 0 0
Troy Trojans Sun Belt Jon Sumrall 0 0
