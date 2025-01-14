Former Cam Ward teammate at Washington State commits to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels closed out an impressive 2024 season with a blowout win in their bowl game against Duke. Ahead of a year with even higher expectations, Lane Kiffin has brought in one of the best talents in the portal. A former teammate of Cam Ward in the Washington State Cougars will walk into Oxford, hoping to take the program to new heights.

Ole Miss finished with a 10-3 record during the last campaign, and though the team left a good image, they will be up for an even greater challenge next season. Quarterback Jaxson Dart declared for the NFL Draft and will be a crucial absence on campus for Kiffin and the Rebels.

However, the team has brought in one of the best defensive talents in the portal and a key weapon who could become pivotal for Kiffin’s Ole Miss success during the 2025 college football season.

Former Washington State defensive back Kapena Gushiken has transferred to the University of Mississippi, providing a huge boost to Kiffin’s defense. The Rebels defensive unit was one of the best on the ground this past season, but struggled on the passing game. Ole Miss allowed the fourth-most passing yards out of every team in the SEC, while it conceded the least yards on the ground.

Tez Johnson #15 of the Oregon Ducks reaches up to make a catch over Kapena Gushiken #4 of the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Autzen Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon.Tez Johnson #15 of the Oregon Ducks reaches up to make a catch over Kapena Gushiken #4 of the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Autzen Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon.

Gushiken’s season with Ward

Gushiken entered the school in Pullman in 2023, and thus shared one full season with star QB Cam Ward, prior to Ward’s transfer to the Miami Hurricanes. Although they played on different sides of the ball, both were crucial for the team that finished with a 5-7 record in the Pac-12 during the 2023 campaign.

During his freshman year with the Cougars, Gushiken registered 36 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and an interception which was returned 88 yards for a pick-six.

First test for Kiffin

The Rebels will kickstart their 2025 NCAA season against the Georgia State Panthers on August 30. Kiffin and Ole Miss will have no margin of error against an inferior Sun Belt conference opponent.

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels looks on prior to facing the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Gushiken will have a chance to catch up with his old teammates and coaches as Washington State will pay a visit to Oxford on October 11.