Brooks Koepka is back with an extraordinary performance at the 2023 Masters Tournament. Read here to check out how many majors he's won in during his career.

Brooks Koepka was supposed to be golf's biggest name after Tiger Woods. In a generation led by names such as Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, Koepka took the PGA Tour by storm and made his mark.

Koepka was a superstar at the college level representing Florida State University and, in 2012, he became a professional player starting his path in Europe at the Challenge Tour. Three years later, Brooks Koepka won his first title in the PGA Tour at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

In 2018, Brooks Koepka was a dominant force in golf as the No.1 ranked player in the world. Now, in the 2023 Masters Tournament, Koepka has rised as a favorite at Augusta National Golf Club. Read here to check out how many majors Koepka has won during his career.

How many majors has Brooks Koepka won?

Brooks Koepka has won four major championships in his career: the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills, the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills, the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive and the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

After this impressive run in 2018 and 2019, Brooks Koepka became the first player in golf history who held back-to-back titles in two majors at the same time. He also was the first player to win in consecutive years at the US Open in almost three decades.

Furthermore, in that amazing 2018, Brooks Koepka became only the fifth player in history to win the US Open and the PGA Championship during the same year. If Brooks Koepka wins the 2023 Masters, it will be the first green jacket of his career and his fifth major championship overall.