Kamaru Usman fights Colby Covington today in the UFC 268 main card event for a Welterweight Championship bout. Exclusive details about how to watch the fight, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington: Predictions, odds, and how to watch UFC 268 in the US today

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington fight in the UFC 268 main card event. This fight will take place at Madison Square Garden on November 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM (ET). Known rivals fighting in a big rematch. Here is all the related information about this UFC fight including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Kamaru Usman is ready to fight against Covington for a second time, the first time being a victory for Usman for the UFC 245 Welterweight Title. That fight was dominated by Kamaru who in the end won all the rounds and the title by KO / TKO.

Colby Covington has 16 wins and only two losses as an MMA fighter, last year he won against Tyron Woodley during UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley. That last win was highly positive for Covington with absolute dominance over Tyron Woodley from the first round.

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington: Fight Information

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York.

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington: Storylines

Kamaru Usman is one of the strongest fighters in the UFC, his personal record 19-1-0 is a sample of what a good fighter he is. Two recent wins for Usman in 2021, one against Masvidal on April 24 in what was a rematch after winning against him in 2020. And another win on February 13, 2021 against Burns.

Colby Covington is seeking a rematch against Usman after losing against him on December 14, 2019. That loss ended Covington’s winning streak of 7 consecutive fights, one of which was for a Welterweight title against Rafael Dos Anjos (the same title that he lost to Usman).

The last fight between them, UFC 245, was five rounds all won by Usman, the only round that was more balanced was the 4th round when Covington threw 36/76 Significant Strikes against Usman's 35/68. At the end of the fight Usman finished with 175/360 Significant Strikes and Covington with 143/395.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington in the U.S.

The UFC is available on Television and Live Streaming on the Internet, this UFC 268 bout and other fights will be broadcast in the United States by: UFC PPV on ESPN+ ($70). Don't forget to download the app to watch the fight on your smartphone.

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington: Predictions And Odds

Kamaru Usman is a -270 moneyline favorite at FanDuel, the highest record and the last winning fight against his opponent puts him in a better position to win this fight. Colby Covington is an underdog with +248 moneyline, round totals set at 2.5 rounds. The best pick for this UFC fight is: OVER 2.5 rounds.

FanDuel Kamaru Usman -270 Rounds O/U 2.5 Colby Covington +248

* Odds via FanDuel