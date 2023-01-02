Martina Navratilova, considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has been diagnosed with stage 1 throat cancer. Check out everything we know about her health.

Martina Navratilova is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, as she won 18 Grand Slam titles in singles, 31 in doubles and 10 in mixed doubles, making her the most winner in the Open Era.

She dominated tennis in the 70s and 80s, and won her last major tournament (mixed doubles) in the 2006 US Open. Since her retirement, she has been involved in the sport, commenting on Tennis Channel.

On Monday, the champion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with both throat cancer and breast cancer. Per the WTA official page, the 66-year-old released a statement: “This double whammy is serious but still fixable. I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all that I have got.”

Navratilova’s health: What are the symptoms of throat cancer?

Navratilova has been diagnosed with cancer before. When she was 53 years old, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. According to the WTA page, the tennis legend discovered “an enlarged lymph node in her neck” back in November, and got tested. She has Stage 1 throat cancer and later Stage 1 breast cancer.

Per the WAT, she has human papillomavirus (HPV), which is one of the more treatable cancers and her “prognosis is said to be good and her treatments begin next week.” Following the news, many people wonder what are the symptoms of throat cancer. According to Cancer.org, these are the most common:

throat pain

shortness of breath

persistent sore throat or cough

coughing up blood

changes to the voice such as hoarseness

difficulties swallowing

feeling there is something stuck in the throat

lumps in the neck or throat

sudden unexplained weight loss.

Martina Navratilova’s personal life: Where does she live and who is her wife?

According to a 2021 profile from The New York Times, Navratilova currently lives in Miami “with her wife the Russian model Julia Lemigova, their two daughters, five Belgian Malinois dogs, turtles and a cat.” However, per the WTA official page, she will receive treatment primarily in New York City.