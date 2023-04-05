Tiger Woods is ready to play in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Read here to check out his tee times for the first rounds.

Tiger Woods is back at The Masters. At 47-years old, and after a miraculous recovery from a car accident in 2021, one of the greatest legends in the sport arrives at Augusta National Golf Club trying to win the tournament for a sixth time. That would tie Jack Nicklaus' record.

A few months ago, many doctors believed his professional career was over. Now, Tiger Woods returns on his quest to chase another Nicklaus' milestone: most major championships won. Though it seems like an almost impossible task considering his age, Tiger is three trophies behind the Golden Bear.

That's why The Masters 2023 has been a long-awaited event by golf fans around the world. If Tiger Woods finds a way to claim the famous Green Jacket, it would be just an incredible achievement. Read here to find out Tiger's tee times for the first rounds at Augusta National.

What are Tiger Woods tee times for the 2023 Masters tournament?

Tiger Woods's tee time for the first round at The Masters 2023 is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 10:18 AM (ET). Then, on Friday, April 7, Woods will play his second round in the afternoon at 1:24 PM (ET).

During the last years, Tiger Woods almost always plays on this schedule. Thursday (morning) and Friday (afternoon). Of course, this has a lot to do with television ratings as Tiger is the main attraction for the best time on the second day.

In another important detail, Tiger Woods will play in the same group as Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland. If Tiger finishes his first two rounds in the Top 50, he will make the cut for the weekend. The tee times for the third round (Saturday) and the final round (Sunday) are yet to be announced.