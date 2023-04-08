After the day ended earlier than expected due to bad weather, people are wondering when round 3 will resume. Check here the details for the final round of the Masters.

So far Brooks Koepka is leading the third round standings at -13 par, but John Rahm is close at -9 and Sam Bennett at -6.

In 2022 the winner of the Masters Tournament was Scottie Scheffler, so far he is in T14 but there is still one last chance for Scottie as defending champion.

Among the veterans Phil Mickelson is in a position at the T8 with -4 par, but he is sharing that spot with Jason Day, Russell Henley, Joaquin Niemann, among others.

When will round 3 of the 2023 Masters Tournament resume?

Round 3 was halted at 3:16 PM due to weather (rain), the round will resume on April 9, the tournament is expected to go through a couple of adjustments to avoid a new suspension due to weather.

It is very likely that John Rahm will take the lead during round 3 on what will be the last day of the 2023 Masters Tournament, but anything could happen.

Tiger Woods is still alive in the tournament but he is in the last spot on the leaderboard, only a miracle would lead Woods to a better position during the last round.