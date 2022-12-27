Minnesota take on Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx for the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Minnesota vs Syracuse: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl

Minnesota and Syracuse meet in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl. This game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The orange lost their way after the first month of the regular season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Golden Gophers opened the 2022 season with four straight wins, including the first of the season against a Big Ten team, the Golden Gophers' record within the Big Ten's West Division was 5-4.

The Orange won all of the September games and half of the October games, but after the first half of October they lost five straight games. At the end of the regular season the Orange closed with a 7-5 record.

Minnesota vs Syracuse: Date

Minnesota and Syracuse play for the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, December 29 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. This is likely to be a low score game as both teams have good defensive lines.

Minnesota vs Syracuse: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Minnesota vs Syracuse at the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl

This game for the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl, Minnesota and Syracuse at the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Thursday, December 29, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.