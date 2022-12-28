NC State take on Maryland at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

NC State vs Maryland: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl

NC State and Maryland meet in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl. This game will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Wolfpack was suffering from the first week of October onwards. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Wolfpack won every September game which was a good sign, but after that perfect month they couldn't do anything to avoid four losses between October and November. The Wolfpack's record at the end of the regular season was 8-4 overall and 4-4 within the conference (Atlantic Coast).

The Terrapins had a lot of offensive problems during the 2022 season, especially during November as they lost three of four games during that month. The Terrapins won just 4 of 9 nine games against Big Ten teams.

NC State vs Maryland: Date

NC State and Maryland play for the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday, December 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Wolfpack can win this game knowing that the Terrapins are not as strong as before.

NC State vs Maryland: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch NC State vs Maryland at the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl

This game for the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl, NC State and Maryland at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Friday, December 30, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.