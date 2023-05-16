The Dallas Stars are closer than ever to the Stanley Cup, having recently eliminated Seattle in what was an electrifying series during the second round.

Dallas Stars entered the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the second seeded team within the Western Conference Central Divison with 108 points.

They are not the biggest favorites but so far the Stars' players are doing everything right to win the games and advance within the bracket.

The first team the Dallas Stars eliminated during the 2023 Playoffs was Minnesota, that series was relatively easy, they won 4-2.

What record did Wyatt Johnson set after scoring in game 7 against Seattle?

Born in Canada, Wyatt Johnson scored a game-winning goal against Seattle Kraken in the last game of that series, Game 7 (Second Round) and that goal makes him the youngest player to score such a goal in the last game of a playoff series.

Jhonson is the youngest player on the Dallas Stars, he joined the team in 2021 to play center, and he is also the youngest player in that position on Dallas' roster.