Oklahoma St against Oklahoma at Boone Pickens Stadium for the Week 13 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

No. 7 Oklahoma St (10-1) and No. 10 Oklahoma (10-1) meet in for a Week 13 game in the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Oklahoma will win. Here is all the related information about this NCAA College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Oklahoma State Cowboys won in Week 11 against Texas Tech 23-0 on the road, that was the seventh win against a rival from the Big 12 conference this season. They lost an on the road game to Iowa State in Week 7.

Oklahoma Sooners had a near-perfect record prior to the loss to Baylor Bears on the road, prior to that loss they had won 9 games and were close to crowning the 10th victory when No. 18 Baylor Bears won the game 14-27.

Oklahoma St vs Oklahoma: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma St vs Oklahoma: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Oklahoma St vs Oklahoma: Storylines

Oklahoma State Cowboys won over Texas Tech 23-0, they dominated the first half of the game 13-0, but the home team had a strong defense. The second half was heavy and the Cowboys could barely score 3 points in the third quarter and a touchdown in the last quarter. The Cowboys on the road record is positive with six wins without losses, the most recent win at home was against Texas Christian 63-17. Oklahoma State are scoring an average of 31.4 points per game, the defense allowing only 14.9 as the second best defensive line of the season.

Oklahoma Sooners moved past the loss to the Baylor Bears to win against Iowa State 28-21 at home and add another victory to the conference record at 7-1. The victory against Iowa State was relatively easy, the team scored a touchdown at each quarter to win the game, the Sooners defense did the rest of the work. Oklahoma Sooners are scoring an average of 38.9 points per game as the 10th-best offense of the season, and the team is allowing 24.2 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Oklahoma St vs Oklahoma in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 13 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options available in the US are ABC, ABC.com, ABC App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Oklahoma St vs Oklahoma: Predictions And Odds

Oklahoma State Cowboys are favorites at home with -4.5 points to cover and -175 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a defense capable of stopping visitors easily. Oklahoma Sooners are underdogs with +4.5 ATS and +165 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 50 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: Oklahoma State Cowboys -4.5.



FanDuel Oklahoma St -4.5 / -175 Totals 50 Oklahoma +4.5 / +165

* Odds via FanDuel