Oklahoma State take on Wisconsin at Chase Field in Phoenix for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Oklahoma State vs Wisconsin: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Oklahoma State and Wisconsin meet in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. This game will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Cowboys want to win one last game before the year is out. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Cowboys could not win the conference but they had a positive record with 7-5 overall and 4-5 within the Big 12 conference. The Cowboys began the 2022 regular season with a 5-week winning streak.

The Badgers had a painful season, they sometimes won a game and the following week lost another, at the end of the regular season they won 6 of 12 games and within the Big Ten's West Division the record was 4-5.

Oklahoma State vs Wisconsin: Date

Oklahoma State and Wisconsin play for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, December 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix. This will be an interesting game with two offensive lines willing to do anything to win.

Oklahoma State vs Wisconsin: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Oklahoma State vs Wisconsin at the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl

This game for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin at the Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday, December 27, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN