The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics are just around the corner. Read here to find out why and how France will use artificial intelligence to present the best games ever.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are less than two years away. After Tokyo 2020 was postponed for a year considering the impact of the pandemic, the traditional waiting period has been shortened and France is announcing important actions to deliver the best games in history.

The Olympic games in France are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11. Paris is the host city, but there will be other French locations involved to have specific sports and venues. For example, in a spectacular scenario, Tahiti will host the surfing competition.

This will be the third time Paris hosts the Summer Olympics (1908, 1924). That feat has only been achieved by London (1908, 1948 and 2012). In a fantastic development in the history of the games, France confirmed artificial intelligence could play a major role. Read here to find out the impact of AI for tourists and crowds during the games.

France announces artificial intelligence system for the Olympic Games

According to a report from AFP, France is ready to implement a crowd control system assisted by artificial intelligence. The main goal is to have top security measures during the Olympics and avoid any type of complications. AI could be crucial in massive events.

For example, in something new for the Olympics, the opening ceremony will be an open-air event in the margins of the Seine River. In order to have control over thousands of fans, artificial intelligence would definitely could upgrade any security plan. The estimated attendance for the opening ceremony in 2024 is around 600 000 people in Paris.

How will the system work? Considering privacy issues, facial recognition is not an option at the moment. However, full-body scanners might enter the picture in the plan which has been prepared by the authorities. Through all these security cameras, the AI software would immediately detect suspicious or violent behavior helping with the location and data of anyone involved.