Purdue and LSU meet in the 2023 Citrus Bowl. This game will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The Tigers had a good season under their new head coach. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Boilermakers won six of nine games in the Big Ten's West Division, that top record led them to the Big Ten championship game where they lost to the Michigan Wolverines 43-22.

The Tigers are the No. 17 team in the nation, they closed the regular season with a record of 9-4 overall and 6-2 within the SEC. The biggest victory for LSU in 2022 came against Alabama 32-31 (OT).

Purdue vs LSU: Date

Purdue and LSU play for the 2023 Citrus Bowl on Monday, January 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The Tigers have a lethal offensive line but they lost the last two games of the 2022 season including the SEC championship.

Purdue vs LSU: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Purdue vs LSU at the 2023 Citrus Bowl

This game for the 2023 Citrus Bowl, Purdue and LSU at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Monday, January 2, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC.