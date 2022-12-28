South Carolina take on Notre Dame at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville for the 2022 Gator Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

South Carolina vs Notre Dame: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Gator Bowl

South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the 2022 Gator Bowl. This game will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks finished the regular season as a ranked team. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Gamecocks won the last two games in November against Tennessee and Clemson, two ranked teams considered big favorites, those wins gave the Gamecocks an 8-4 overall and 4-4 record within the SEC.

The Fighting Irish lost to USC the last game in November to end their good winning streak that included a pair of wins against two ranked teams.

South Carolina vs Notre Dame: Date

South Carolina and Notre Dame play for the 2022 Gator Bowl on Friday, December 30 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks know what it's like to play and win against big teams, but the Fighting Irish also won three games against Top 25 teams.

South Carolina vs Notre Dame: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch South Carolina vs Notre Dame at the 2022 Gator Bowl

This game for the 2022 Gator Bowl, South Carolina and Notre Dame at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Friday, December 30, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.