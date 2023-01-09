Stetson Bennett is without a doubt one of the best college quarterbacks ever, although he was criticized for his age that did not stop him from becoming the best CFP quarterback. Check here his new records.

The Georgia Bulldogs met all expectations from the first week of the regular season, they won all the games and the SEC Championship to win their CFP Ranking spot.

Stetson Bennett began his first and only season as a starter at quarterback since during the previous season he was not the starter but the Bulldogs won the 2022 CFP National Championship thanks to him.

The Bulldogs will need to find a replacement for Bennett, he won't be back to play in 2023 and it's likely some NFL team signs Bennett during the offseason.

What records did Bennett set after winning the 2023 CFP National Championship?

Stetson Bennett is the first quarterback with a back-to-back MVP award, one in 2022 and another in 2023. In addition to his double MVP title, Stetson Bennett is the only quarterback with 7 passing touchdowns in a CFP National Championship game.

Burrow threw for 5 touchdowns during the 2020 CFP National Championship game, while Mac Jones also threw for 5 touchdowns in 2021.

Bennett set a record that is extremely hard to break, seven touchdowns require a lethal offensive line to catch passes.