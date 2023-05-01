The upcoming college football season could be the big window for some quarterbacks to take the big step in the 2024 NFL Draft but everything will depend on their performance. Check here the must watch quarterbacks list.

Definitely the transfer portal moves during 2023 have been labeled as highly interesting, especially the quarterbacks who had good records with their programs decided to leave looking for a new team.

The best quarterbacks for the 2023 season will play their last college year and it is very likely that most of them will be drafted in 2024.

You don't have to win a CFP for a quarterback to be the best but if one of the top 10 quarterbacks makes it all the way to the postseason and the National Championship that would be quite a feat.

10 quarterbacks to keep an eye on this year

1. DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State): Things will be different for him, after his time with Clemson, he will have to show all his talent in a different program where he won't have the same talented players.

2. Sam Hartman (Notre Damre): His career with Wake Forest was incredible, he left an indelible mark and it is very likely that in 2024 he could join an NFL team. His stats at Wake Forest were 12,967 passing yards and 41 touchdowns.

3. Hudson Card (Purde): Who would say that Card was leaving Texas but he wants to try a new program while where he can be the starter, with the Longhorns he had his best season in 2022 with 928 passing yards and 6 touchdowns.

4. Collin Schelee (UCLA): The Bruins want to win a National Championship again and Collin could be the answer, during his time with Kent State he has posted 2,460 passing yards, 8.1 per attempt and 16 touchdowns.

5. Shedeur Sanders (Buffalo): He wants to play under his father legend Deion Sanders, at Jackson State he had a top notch year in 2022 with 3,732 yards and 40 touchdowns for an 11-1 record.

6. Tanner Mordecai (Wisconsin): Another of the veteran quarterbacks who will be playing his last college year under a new program, his career started in Oklahoma where he was not the starter but at SMU he started most of the games with 897 passing yards and 72 touchdowns between 2021 and 2022.

7. Kedon Slovis (BYU): This could be the big break for him, another show to show off his strong arm. With Pittsburgh I have posted 2,397 yards and 10 touchdowns in one season, while with USC from 2019 to 2021 I have posted 7,576 passing yards and 58 touchdowns.

8. Jack Plummer (Louisville): He spent only one season with California 2022 but that was the best year of his college football career, he posted 3,095 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. In addition to California, Plummer was one of the Purdue quarterbacks from 2019 to 2021.

9. Donovan Smith (Houston): Before the Cougars, Smith played for Texas Tech where his best year was in 2022 with 1,505 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. In addition to his arm, Smith is good at running, 132 rushing attempts between 2021 and 2022 with 271 yards and 10 touchdowns.

10. John Paddock (Illinois): After a patchy career with Ball State where he barely played 16 games in 5 years he decided it was time to look for a new program. With Ball State, Paddock was only able to throw for 18 touchdowns and 2,899 passing yards.

**Source: Sports-Reference.com (Stats) and 247sports (rankings)