Troy vs UTSA: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Cure Bowl

Troy and UTSA meet in the 2022 Cure Bowl. This game will take place at Exploria Stadium in Florida. The Trojans and the Roadrunners had a successful season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Trojans began the regular season with two losses and one win against Alabama A&M 38-17, but after a bitter start they won 10 straight games, including the Sun Belt Championship Game against Coastal Carolina 45-26.

The Roadrunners are also conference champions as they won the C-USA Championship against North Texas 48-27. The Roadrunners' record after winning the championship is 11-2-0 overall.

Troy vs UTSA: Date

Troy and UTSA play for the 2022 Cure Bowl on Friday, December 16 at Exploria Stadium in Florida. This will be one of the most entertaining bowls of the year with two conference champions.

Troy vs UTSA: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Troy vs UTSA at the 2022 Cure Bowl

This game for the 2022 Cure Bowl, Troy and UTSA at the Exploria Stadium in Florida on Friday, December 16, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN