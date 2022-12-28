UCLA take on Pitt at Sun Bowl Stadium El Paso for the 2022 Sun Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

UCLA vs Pitt: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Sun Bowl

UCLA and Pitt meet in the 2022 Sun Bowl. This game will take place at Sun Bowl Stadium El Paso. The Bruins came very close to having a perfect season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Bruins won nine games during the 2022 season, two against ranked teams, and they lost three games. At the end of the regular season the Bruins finished as the No. 18 team in the nation.

The Panthers haven't lost a game since the last week of October, they've won every November game. Pitt Panthers were the second best Coastal Division (Atlantic Coast) with a record of 5-3.

UCLA vs Pitt: Date

UCLA and Pitt play for the 2022 Sun Bowl on Friday, December 30 at Sun Bowl Stadium El Paso. This game will be intense, both teams have strong offensive and defensive lines.

UCLA vs Pitt: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch UCLA vs Pitt at the 2022 Sun Bowl

This game for the 2022 Sun Bowl, UCLA and Pitt at the Sun Bowl Stadium El Paso on Friday, December 30, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.