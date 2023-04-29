Arlington Renegades take on Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium in Houston for the 2023 XFL South Division Finals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Arlington Renegades and Houston Roughnecks meet in the 2023 XFL Semifinals. This game will take place at TDECU Stadium in Houston. Both teams are dreaming of a spot to play in the championship game. Here is all the detailed information about this XFL game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks online free in the US on Fubo]

The Roughnecks were lethal for most of the regular season, they had the best record in the division at 7-3 overall.

The Renegades closed the regular season with a losing record of 4-6 but that was enough to get them to the Divisional Finals. They lost the last two regular season games against the Roughnecks and Defenders.

When will Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks be played?

Arlington Renegades and Houston Roughnecks play for the 2023 XFL South Division Finals on Saturday, April 29 at TDECU Stadium in Houston. The home team lost a recent game against the visitors.

Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks in the US

This game for the 2023 XFL South Division Finals, Arlington Renegades and Houston Roughnecks at the TDECU Stadium in Houston on Saturday, April 29, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.