In the 2023 NHL playoffs, the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the first round. Read here to check out the starting time and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Bruins are the favorites to hoist the Stanley Cup thanks to historic perfomances by David Pastrnak with 60 goals and more than 110 points. They set the new record for wins in a regular season with 63 and earned the Presidents' Trophy. Now, Boston have a 1-0 advatange against the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers are trying to pull one of the biggest upsets in hockey history. Matthew Tkachuk has been phenomenal, but, after the crushing 3-1 loss on Monday, they have no margin of error.

When will Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers be played?

The Boston Bruins will play against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the first round in the 2023 NHL playoffs. The game from the Eastern Conference is scheduled for today, April 19 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers

Game 2 between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers in the 2023 NHL playoffs will be available to watch on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the US. Other options if you don't want to miss this matchup in the United States are ESPN, NESN and Bally Sports Florida.