The 2023 NHL playoffs have started and the New York Islanders visit the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the first round. Read here to check out the starting time and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders today at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the first round in the 2023 NHL playoffs. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US. It's the best time of the year for hockey fans.

The Islanders are the clear underdog in the series, but they were really close of stealing the first game on the road. The power plays given were the crucial factor for losing that matchup. The Hurricanes didn't let those chances slip away. At full strength, New York had every chance to take advantage.

The Hurricanes were one of the best teams during the regular season in the NHL and they proved it with a 2-1 win at home in Game 1. Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns have been sensational during the last weeks for Carolina. In the regular season, Raleigh was a fortress with a 28-10-3 record.

When will New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes be played?

The New York Islanders visit the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the first round in the 2023 NHL playoffs. The game from the Eastern Conference is scheduled for today, April 19 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes

Game 2 between the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 NHL playoffs will be available to watch on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is ESPN2.