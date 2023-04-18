Colorado Avalanche take on Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena in Denver for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken meet in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This game will take place at Ball Arena in Denver. The defending champions are ready to win another title or at least try. Here is all the detailed information about this Stanley Cup Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken online free in the US on Fubo]

The Colorado Avalance won the 2022 Stanley Cup against the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2, but that's the past, now they must travel the same path to the final. The regular season was good for Colorado with a 51-24 record.

Seattle Kraken did not play in the 2022 playoffs, but this time the regular season was better for them with record of 46-28 overall, also Seattle scored 100 points during the regular season.

When will Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken be played?

Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken play for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, April 18 at Ball Arena in Denver. The home team is a favorite to win their first game of the playoffs.

Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken in the US

This game for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken at the Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, April 18, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ATT Root, ESPN, Altitude Sports.